Former RAW Tag Team Champions to challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn next? Exploring the possibility

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are having the time of their lives in WWE. Since winning the Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39 against The Usos, the duo has defended their titles successfully on multiple occasions. However, this time around, they might have a serious challenge looming around.

Owens and Zayn's tag titles may be under threat from former Tag Team Champions. The former champions in question are The Viking Raiders. The latter recently defeated Apha Academy in a Viking Rules match on RAW. This victory by the Raiders was very convincing.

The Viking Raiders may have ended their feud with the faction with a win over Alpha Academy. If that is the case, then it would only make sense for them to go and shoot a challenge for the tag team championship.

If they perform at their best, they have a serious chance of dethroning Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Previously, The Viking Raiders were the RAW Tag Team Champions in 2019. By winning the coveted tag titles back then, they became the first team in history to win the tag championship in ROH, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and WWE. It will be interesting to see if they can become tag champions once again.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended their title this week on RAW

This week, in the main event of Monday Night RAW, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defended their Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest. Right from the beginning, the match was filled with chaos after Seth Rollins appeared and attacked Finn Balor, who was accompanying Priest and Mysterio.

After Rollins chased Balor backstage, the action between the two teams continued. Both teams seemed to have good moments during the match. However, only one team can come out on top. And that team was the duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

After a constant back and forth, Liv Morgan attacked Rhea Ripley at ringside. This distracted Dominik Mysterio, who was attacked and pinned by Sami Zayn. Morgan's distraction and the efforts of Owens and Zayn led to yet another successful title defense for the duo.

With this title defense, it will be interesting to see what Owens and Zayn do next. While they have many options, watching them in a potential feud against The Viking Raiders would be very interesting. The WWE Universe will keenly monitor the future of Owens and Zayn as things are bound to get interesting.

