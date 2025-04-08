Former Royal Rumble winner to attack Lyra Valkyria & challenge her at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the potential

Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley on the latest episode of RAW to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship. However, WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and the title has no clear direction. Amid this growing uncertainly, the upcoming episode of SmackDown could be where the 28-year-old champion may confront her WrestleMania challenger.
The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner Bayley could unleash a brutal attack on Valkyria this week on the blue brand. The Role Model looked frustrated last night on RAW after failing to win the Women's IC Title. However, both women will team up to battle in a Gauntlet Match on SmackDown to earn a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship at The Show of Shows.
Fans may see a shocking turn of events during this match, as Bayley could turn her back on Lyra Valkyria. The former Damage CTRL leader could decimate the champion, stating that she has no interest in pursuing the tag team gold and that her only goal is to win the Women's Intercontinental Title. Following a brutal attack, The Role Model could abandon Valkyria and walk away.
WWE would have only one more episode of RAW left after this week's SmackDown. This is where Adam Pearce could make Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria official for WrestleMania 41. The possibility of it happening is quite good, as the Women's Intercontinental Championship getting featured at The Show of Shows is indeed necessary.
However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. It will be interesting to see whether The Role Model and The Lady of the Opera could coexist as a tag team during the Gauntlet Match on SmackDown.
Lyra Valkyria to lose the Women's Intercontinental Title this month?
Since winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship, Lyra Valkyria has been involved in random feuds. While she did defend her gold several times, those matches lacked any significant storyline. As a result, fans wonder if the 28-year-old's title reign is nearing its end.
However, the chances of Valkyria losing the coveted title this month seem low. A significant reason is that several feuds and storylines have yet to unfold in her title reign. The Lady of the Opera has had an underwhelming run since becoming champion, and WWE could be waiting for the proper feud to elevate her.
One of the highly anticipated feuds fans have been waiting to see is Lyra Valkyria vs Becky Lynch. This is expected to happen in the post-WrestleMania season when The Man returns to WWE. Moreover, it does not look like her story with Bayley is over yet, and she is expected to see a new layer unfold.
Hence, Valkyria losing her title anytime soon seems far-fetched. It will be interesting to see what the 28-year-old's future holds. The upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown will provide a clearer direction.