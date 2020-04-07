Former SmackDown Women's Champion praises Liv Morgan following competitive match on RAW

The former champ has a newfound respect for one of RAW's fan-favorite competitors.

The RAW women's division is constantly evolving, and this Superstar may soon find herself at the top of the list.

Liv Morgan pushed her to the limit tonight

WrestleMania may not have worked out well for Asuka and her tag team partner Kairi Sane. After holding the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships for nearly six months, they would end up losing them to Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, the women they'd won them from back in October.

It was an incredible performance by both teams, as they opened the first night of WrestleMania over the weekend, setting the pace for one of the best Manias in the past decade.

Bliss Cross Applesauce was able to overcome the seemingly unbeatable Kabuki Warriors, knocking them off after a record-setting 171-day reign. The Empress of Tomorrow showed up on Monday Night RAW in order to hit the reset button, this time without Kairi Sane by her side.

Her opponent? Liv Morgan, who put on an impressive showing, even in a losing effort. Morgan proved that she had what it took to hang with one of the best competitors in WWE.

Early on, Asuka openly mocked Liv Morgan, seemingly disrespecting the grit and determination of her opponent. It seemed that she had everything wrapped up the moment the bell rang. However, she soon learned just how dangerous Morgan could be.

Asuka praises Liv Morgan on her evolution in WWE

Though Liv Morgan would ultimately be forced to tap to the Asuka Lock, she nonetheless earned her spot in the eyes of the Empress of Tomorrow. Going to Twitter, Asuka complimented Morgan for her effort, revealing just how much she'd grown as a competitor.

To put it bluntly, @YaOnlyLivvOnce was so evolved.

I am really surprised about that.#RAW — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) April 7, 2020

To earn the respect of a top tier performer like Asuka really should prove to the WWE Universe just how far Morgan has come.

Last year, Morgan was inserted into he Rusev/Bobby Lashley/Lana love triangle. It was quickly dropped, almost as soon as see was introduced, which was tough to see because fans were excited to see Morgan return to TV.

Thankfully, Morgan kept up her rivalry with Lana and continued to put on some entertaining matches over the next few months, even earning her spot at the Elimination Chamber. On the second night of WrestleMania, its kickoff show specifically, Morgan picked up a big win over former SmackDown Women's Champion and long-time veteran, Natalya.

With her first WrestleMania win followed by a strong performance against Asuka, this may be the beginning of a strong run for Liv Morgan. Could 2020 be the year of Liv? Only time will tell.