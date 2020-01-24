Former SmackDown women's champion doesn't know if she is in the Royal Rumble

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News

24 Jan 2020, 21:19 IST SHARE

SmackDown Women's Championship

Carmella has revealed that she is not sure if she will be a part of this year's Royal Rumble. The former WWE SmackDown Women's champion told Sporting News that she wishes to be a part of it but has no clue right now. She said:

“I wish I could make an announcement. I really don’t know. I hope I’m a part of it. I’ve been a part of the last two so I’m really hoping that I’m going to be a part of the match but I guess you’ll just have to tune in and find out.”

Royal Rumble is just a few days away and WWE are yet to announce a majority of the Superstars for the Women's Royal Rumble. So far, only 5 Superstars – Charlotte, Nikki Cross, Alexa Bliss, Natalya, Sarah Logan – have confirmed their entry into the match.

That leaves 25 spots open and there are many current and former Superstars who could fill them. 3 names mentioned in the rumor mill by PWInsider are Nia Jax, Ruby Riott and Naomi.

Nia Jax and Ruby Riott have been out for a long time due to injury and are set to make their return. Naomi was on a short break and she too is expected to be a surprise entrant in the Rumble this Sunday.