Long-time WWE producer and former WWE Superstar Billy Kidman returned to WWE at this week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown for the first time since being furloughed earlier in the year in April.

Billy Kidman, along with a number of other WWE staff, was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic early on in April. At that time, WWE went through company-wide massive cost-cuts which saw an enormous number of WWE Superstars released from the company. Also, at the same time, a large number of WWE staff were furloughed at the time.

Earlier in the month, Gerald Brisco was released by WWE as well. This was one of many releases by WWE from among the staff that they had furloughed earlier in April. The company went ahead with several releases, not all of which have been revelaed yet. Gerald Brisco put out a statement about his release from the company, letting the fans know that he did not bear any grudge after his 36 years working for them.

"Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i am no longer needed. I’m ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks"

"I appreciate all the well wishes I would also like to add that I need a little space so everyone asking for an interview at this time I need to step back take a deep breath just remember I have no anger just emotions at this time."

Ok, want to get this out the right way. Last night I received a call from @wwe Chairman Of The board @VinceMcMahon to let me know after 36 years of dedication to @wwe i an no longer needed. I’m ok withthis. I will still be around to help talent. More info will follow. Thanks — Gerald BRISCO 🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 10, 2020

Now, it appears, according to a report by PW Insider, that the company is bringing back other staff and producers that they had earlier furloughed, with Billy Kidman being the one whose return is known.

Billy Kidman in WWE

Billy Kidman is a veteran in the world of wrestling. During his long time as a part of WWE, he had won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship a total of four times, and he was also a former WWE Tag Team Champion.

Advertisement

Since 2007, Billy Kidman has been working backstage in WWE as a trainer and even appeared on-screen in various supporting roles at times.