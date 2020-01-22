Former Tag Team Champion open to managing Seth Rollins' new WWE faction

Danny Hart FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST News Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins now has a faction on RAW

Aiden English has revealed that he would be open to working as a manager on RAW or SmackDown, and he likes the idea of potentially representing Seth Rollins’ new faction with AOP and Buddy Murphy.

The former NXT Tag Team Champion excelled in his role as Rusev’s ally on SmackDown in 2017-18, which involved him singing a song on the stage area before the Rusev Day tag team made their entrance.

English, who now works as a commentator on 205 Live, disappeared from main-roster WWE programming after his storyline with Rusev and Lana came to an end in October 2018, but he would like to return as a manager if the opportunity presents itself.

Responding to a fan’s question on Twitter about who he could manage, English listed six singles Superstars who are currently on RAW or SmackDown, while he also name-checked Rollins, AOP and Murphy.

I love wrestling but HOT DAMN I love talking (and singing 😉) so if I had the chance to represent one of our top talent... 👍



Cesaro, Corbin, Seth/Buddy/AOP, Sheamus, Gable, Ali, Shinsuke(sorry Sami) ...the list goes on https://t.co/EqYlfqM7dY — CommentaryKingWWE (@WWEDramaKing) January 22, 2020

Seth Rollins: The Monday Night Messiah

Since turning heel in December 2019, Seth Rollins has worked alongside AOP duo Akam and Rezar in his multiple battles with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.

“The Monday Night Messiah” welcomed Buddy Murphy to his faction last week after the Aussie helped Rollins’ group win a Fist Fight against Owens, Joe and The Big Show, and this week’s RAW saw the team of Rollins and Murphy defeat The Viking Raiders to win the RAW Tag Team titles.

