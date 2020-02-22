Former Tag Team Champions win first match in 11 months after WWE exit

The Ascension held the NXT Tag Team titles

The Ascension’s Konnor and Viktor returned to in-ring action to defeat Bill Carr and Bull James at an Outlaw Wrestling event in New York on Thursday, February 20.

The former NXT Tag Team Champions were granted their releases from WWE in December 2019 after nine years with the company.

Their final televised WWE match came in April 2019 in a losing effort against Heavy Machinery on Main Event, while their last victory took place one month earlier when they teamed with Mojo Rawley to defeat Curt Hawkins, Zack Ryder and Titus O’Neil at a WWE live event.

The Ascension is back!!!! @ViktorRiseWWE @OutlawProWres is jam packed for their return 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥



Lights by @RazeLighting looking amazing pic.twitter.com/yzMb9aDNMS — GO PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING (@GOProWrestling) February 21, 2020

Why did The Ascension leave WWE?

The Ascension cemented their status as one of the most successful tag teams in the history of NXT during their 343-day Tag Team Championship reign with the black and gold brand.

Unfortunately, they were unable to replicate that success on the main roster, where they only received three title opportunities in five years on RAW and SmackDown.

As Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue reported in December 2019, Konnor and Viktor’s professional behaviour backstage played a part in WWE granting the duo their releases.

"They [Konnor and Viktor] have been in conversations [with WWE]. They did want to go but they didn’t kick up a fuss about it. They just quietly went about their business. WWE have decided to essentially honour that on that basis."