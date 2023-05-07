Former tag team partners to feud? Surprising character change - 5 possible directions for Rhea Ripley following WWE Backlash 2023

WWE Backlash 2023 is now in the books. The show featured several major bouts, including Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar, Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY, and a San Juan Street Fight.

One of the major matches on the show was a SmackDown Women's Championship bout featuring champion Rhea Ripley battling the sentimental favorite Zelina Vega. While Zelina put up a great fight, she was unable to dethrone the champion.

Despite the crowd being fully behind Vega, Ripley managed to not only defeat Zelina but to do it cleanly, crushing her with the Riptide. Still, Zelina received a standing ovation from the crowd post-match.

Rhea Ripley's first championship defense was a success, and she'll now be a full-time member of the RAW brand post-draft. This naturally leads to speculation from fans about what's next for the champion. This article will look at possible opponents and directions for The Eradicator.

Below are five possible directions for Rhea Ripley following WWE Backlash 2023.

#5. She could feud with Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez is one of the most imposing women in all of WWE. She's the biggest female athlete on the main roster, at least in terms of height, and likely the strongest as well.

Rodriguez is currently one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, a title she's holding for the second time in her career. She holds the belt alongside Liv Morgan. The two won the gold on a recent episode of RAW.

Last month, Rhea Ripley and Raquel had a staredown while passing on the ramp, leading many to believe a big-time bout between the two is on the horizon. While Rodriguez is still champion, there's no rule saying that she can't attempt to win a second title while in a tag team. Could the two powerhouses clash?

#4. Rhea Ripley could turn babyface

Rhea Ripley has been both a babyface and heel during her career in WWE. She was a heel throughout most of her time on NXT UK but ended up being a babyface throughout her time on NXT. Upon joining the main roster, Ripley started as a hero but eventually turned villainous.

While she's been a heel for around a year now, it could be argued that The Eradicator is a heel in name only. She's regularly defeating opponents cleanly, including top-level athletes such as Charlotte Flair. Rhea is also being cheered by most fans while her stablemates receive boos.

Given her popularity, a babyface turn could be on the horizon. Switching her over wouldn't be difficult, especially given some of the talented performers on the red brand who could potentially fight the champion. Who wouldn't want to see Rhea clash with Trish Stratus?

#3. She could feud with her former tag team partner Liv Morgan

As noted, Raquel Rodriguez is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. While a bout between Rhea Ripley and Rodriguez would be an epic clash, so would a rivalry between Rhea and Raquel's partner Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and Ms. Money in the Bank on top of her current reign as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Beyond those accolades, Liv is also the former tag team partner of The Eradicator.

Rhea and Liv were a popular tag team following the demise of Super Brutality and nearly captured gold together at WrestleMania last year. Rhea eventually turned her back on Liv and went on to join Judgment Day. Could they finally have a proper feud now?

#2. Rhea could leave The Judgment Day

As noted, Rhea Ripley is a member of The Judgment Day. She is joined by three talented stars Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. As a foursome, the faction has terrorized WWE for most of the past year.

While Rhea Ripley is beginning to get cheered, the other members of the stable are not receiving the same treatment. Priest and Balor receive a lot of hate from fans, but nobody receives more heat from the crowd than Dominik Mysterio.

Given the different reactions the talent gets, WWE may opt to remove Rhea Ripley from the group altogether. While it would weaken The Judgment Day, it may allow Rhea to turn babyface or simply keep her fresh as a loner character as opposed to being in a group. Ripley may remain a heel, just without her stable behind her.

#1. She could feud with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest female superstar in pro wrestling history. She's a former multi-time champion in WWE who has even headlined and won in the main event of WrestleMania.

Lynch has been away from television following an attack by Trish Stratus a few weeks ago. While the two clashing upon Becky's return seems probable, there's always a chance that The Man will instead endeavor to pursue championship gold.

Just like with Raquel, Becky has had staredowns with Ripley in the past, teasing a blockbuster match. The biggest female star in WWE clashing with the top female star on the brand for the title could make for amazing television.

