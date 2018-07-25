ROH/Impact Wrestling News: Former TNA Champion announces retirement from Pro Wrestling

Alex Shelley has retired from Pro Wrestling

What’s the story?

Over the course of this weekend, Alex Shelley—one half of the legendary tag team Motor City Machine Guns—announced his retirement from Professional Wrestling and has confirmed on his official Twitter handle that his career as a Pro Wrestler has indeed come to an end.

In case you didn’t know…

Shelley is most notably known for his work with Impact Wrestling, as part of the Motor City Machine Guns, who are arguably considered as one of the most legendary tag teams of all time to step into the Pro Wrestling world.

Shelley, who alongside his tag team partner Sabin, have won tag team gold for almost every single notable Pro Wrestling promotion in the world, including Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and even New Japan Pro Wrestling as well.

Shelley, on the other hand, also found a lot of success as a singles competitor having previously won the wXw World Championship, the CZW Jr. Heavyweight Championship, and the SMASH Wrestling Championship in the early stages of his career.

The heart of the matter

Following the expiration of his contract with top American promotion Ring of Honor, former one-time ROH Tag Team Champion and Impact Wrestling original Shelley have now announced his retirement from Pro Wrestling, in what comes in as one of the most shocking departures of all time in Pro Wrestling history.

In the end, MCMG's final match was against @NickJacksonYB, @MattJackson13, @njpwShowT, and @njpwyohei_k. I really don't think I could've asked for a better ending. Four guys I love very much who I hope I helped some over the years. Thank you, gentlemen. — @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) July 23, 2018

Shelley, 35, also took it to his official Twitter handle recently in order to confirm the shocking news of his retirement, as he additionally noted that in the end, The Motor City Machine Guns’ last match together as a tag team was against two of their greatest rivals in the form of The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH).

What’s next?

Following the shocking retirement of Shelley from in-ring competition, his now-former tag team partner Sabin is now expected to compete as a singles wrestler for Ring of Honor and occasionally for NJPW as well.

Shelley, however, is expected to focus on his education instead, now that he has retired from in-ring competition.