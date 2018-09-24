Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Former TNA World Champion teases jump to WWE

Sumit Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
News
808   //    24 Sep 2018, 19:11 IST

Enter captio
Are we going to see him in WWE soon?

What's the story?

James Storm is in the best shape of his life. After leaving Impact Wrestling a few months ago, The former TNA World Champion has recently hinted a possible return to WWE.

In Case You Didn't know

James Storm has been an integral part of TNA (now Impact Wrestling) for a long time. He has been a former TNA World Champion, a record 7-time Tag Team Champion and a part of Beer Money, Inc. with current Raw star Bobby Roode.

However, he recently left Impact Wrestling after his contract with the company expired. Since then, the 41-year old has been wrestling on the independent circuit. However, it seems like the former TNA star was destined to return to WWE in future.

The heart of the matter

This is what James Storm recently posted on his Twitter account that showed some signs of him returning to WWE:

It is still unknown whether James Storm is in contact with the WWE management over the contract. However, this picture potentially shows that ge wants to return to WWE. This simply might be a plan from Sotrm to seek some attention from the WWE officials.

It simply seems like James Storm is interested in working for WWE. It might be a way for James Storm to reach the officials or get the attention of WWE.

What's next?

While it is still unknown whether Storm has signed a deal with WWE or not, as WWE always tells the newly signed wrestlers to stay quiet for a while. He is a bright wrestler and if WWE signs a deal with him, he has many things to do in WWE.

Simply imagine him as a top NXT prospect or heading to Raw and reuniting with Bobby Roode as a Beer Money, Inc. reunion. The fans would very well be excited for Storm to join WWE. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more details on James Storm.

Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling/ TNA James Storm SK WWE Exclusive Leisure Reading
Sumit Goyal
CONTRIBUTOR
Sumit Goyal is fond of watching wrestling and love to write for it. He is very passionate and wants to tell us his views on wrestling
Five Wrestlers Who Left TNA for WWE
RELATED STORY
8 WWE Superstars who did well in TNA
RELATED STORY
10 Biggest signings in TNA history
RELATED STORY
3 Wrestlers Who Could Be Inducted Into Impact Wrestling's...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Was TNA ever better than WWE? 
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Former Impact Wrestling Tag Team...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE gimmicks that Impact Wrestling (TNA) copied
RELATED STORY
5 times TNA insulted WWE
RELATED STORY
TNA/Impact News: Former TNA star Ayako Hamada sentenced...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Two former Impact Wrestling stars attend tryout...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us