Former TNA World Champion teases jump to WWE

24 Sep 2018

Are we going to see him in WWE soon?

What's the story?

James Storm is in the best shape of his life. After leaving Impact Wrestling a few months ago, The former TNA World Champion has recently hinted a possible return to WWE.

In Case You Didn't know

James Storm has been an integral part of TNA (now Impact Wrestling) for a long time. He has been a former TNA World Champion, a record 7-time Tag Team Champion and a part of Beer Money, Inc. with current Raw star Bobby Roode.

However, he recently left Impact Wrestling after his contract with the company expired. Since then, the 41-year old has been wrestling on the independent circuit. However, it seems like the former TNA star was destined to return to WWE in future.

The heart of the matter

This is what James Storm recently posted on his Twitter account that showed some signs of him returning to WWE:

It is still unknown whether James Storm is in contact with the WWE management over the contract. However, this picture potentially shows that ge wants to return to WWE. This simply might be a plan from Sotrm to seek some attention from the WWE officials.

It simply seems like James Storm is interested in working for WWE. It might be a way for James Storm to reach the officials or get the attention of WWE.

What's next?

While it is still unknown whether Storm has signed a deal with WWE or not, as WWE always tells the newly signed wrestlers to stay quiet for a while. He is a bright wrestler and if WWE signs a deal with him, he has many things to do in WWE.

Simply imagine him as a top NXT prospect or heading to Raw and reuniting with Bobby Roode as a Beer Money, Inc. reunion. The fans would very well be excited for Storm to join WWE. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more details on James Storm.