Former United States Champion to walk away from WWE for a while after WrestleMania 41? Exploring why it’s possible

WWE WrestleMania 41 is set to be a massive premium live event for the Stamford-based promotion. This year's 'Mania is special as it will incorporate the retirement tour of John Cena. As we head toward Royal Rumble 2025, there are chances that former United States Champion Logan Paul might decide to walk away from WWE.

The Maverick is currently absent from WWE, but on RAW on Netflix this week, it was announced that the YouTube sensation will return to the company next week. Meanwhile, recent statements from Logan Paul have sparked speculation that he might leave the promotion for a while after WrestleMania 41. A few weeks ago, rumors suggested that Logan and Conor McGregor could soon engage in a boxing match.

As of writing, preliminary agreements are going on involving Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. This fight is set to take place in India later this year. As speculation reached new heights, Logan Paul addressed the situation in a video on his official YouTube channel.

He asserted that he was open to fighting Conor, even if it meant stepping away from WWE for a while. The only scenario in which he would back down from this decision is if Nick Khan manages to match Ambani's alleged offer of around $250 million.

This seemingly confirms that if Nick Khan and Triple H fail to match the offer of the Indian fight, Logan Paul might step away from the company, even if only briefly. The reason this could happen post-WrestleMania is that the date of the boxing match hasn't been decided yet but is expected later this year. It makes complete sense for him to step away temporarily after this year's Show of Shows.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold next week when Logan Paul makes his return on RAW Netflix.

Logan Paul is already rumored for a massive WWE WrestleMania 41 match

We are still a few months away from WWE WrestleMania 41, but speculations and reports are already circulating about Logan Paul's potential opponent for the event. According to a report, The Maverick is expected to clash with Gunther at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Currently, The Ring General is the World Heavyweight Champion and is set to defend his title against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event. It is anticipated that the Imperium leader will retain his world title in this match.

Many believe that the idea of Logan vs. Gunther is a bad choice for WrestleMania 41, as The Ring General could have a better opponent at The Show of Shows. Additionally, John Cena is another name being rumored as a potential opponent for the YouTube sensation at WrestleMania this year.

