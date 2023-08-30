Former Universal Champion appears to tease WWE return with one word message

A former WWE Universal Champion who has not been seen for over three months has taken to social media to tease a sensational return with a one-word message.

After being released in 2021, Braun Strowman returned to WWE last year to a huge reaction. Since his surprise comeback, The Monster Among Men has had dream matchups with the likes of Omos and Gunther.

Strowman was last seen on WWE television in an entertaining tag team with Ricochet. The duo were showcased regularly on SmackDown, and they had a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

After competing in a Wrestlemania Fatal Four-Way tag match, the duo were drafted to RAW. However, in May, Braun announced that he had undergone surgery to fuse the C4 and C5 vertebrae in his neck.

The former Universal Champion has now taken to Twitter to hint at a comeback, teasing fans with a one-word message that paid homage to the late, great Bray Wyatt.

"RUN!!!!!!" wrote Strowman.

EC3 spoke about Braun Strowman's potential return to WWE

Former WWE Superstar EC3 and Braun Strowman are close friends who worked together during Strowman's time spent away from the company.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 discussed the surgery that his friend is recovering from. The former IMPACT World Champion spoke about other superstars who have undergone similar procedures and how challenging returning to the ring can be.

However, the former 24/7 Champion believes his friend will be sure to return to competition.

"Edge had the fusion [surgery] and had to retire and came back better than ever. ['Stone Cold' Steve] Austin had a fusion. That was kind of early in the process of fusions, so I think that's what kinda hampered him and why he had to end his career because it wasn't as advanced as it is. Bobby Roode just had a fusion and hopefully, he can make it back. I think Adam will make it back. If he wants to come back, he can come back, I think."

You can watch the full interview below:

