EC3 says 39-year-old ex-Universal Champion can return to WWE "if he wants to" after surgery (Exclusive)

EC3 revealed on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws that he spent a lot of money trying to avoid neck fusion surgery only to find out that his insurance would have covered the costs. Speaking to Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone, he talked about his real-life friend and ex-Universal Champion, who underwent surgery.

That ex-Universal Champion is none other than Braun Strowman, who recently revealed on social media that he underwent a neck fusion surgery.

On The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 talked about the surgeries that Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin had to go through. The former 24/7 Champion even hopes for Bobby Roode's return. He also said that Braun Strowman can return to WWE if he truly wants to:

"Edge had the fusion [surgery] and had to retire and came back better than ever. ['Stone Cold' Steve] Austin had a fusion. That was kind of early in the process of fusions, so I think that's what kinda hampered him and why he had to end his career because it wasn't as advanced as it is. Bobby Roode just had a fusion and hopefully, he can make it back. I think Adam [Braun Strowman] will make it back. If he wants to come back, he can come back, I think." [From 08:05 to 08:35]

You can watch the full video below:

EC3 thinks Braun Strowman can become a Hollywood star if he finds his niche

On the same episode, EC3 stated that he thinks Braun Strowman has what it takes to be a Hollywood star:

"I think he has a knack for entertainment. Why couldn't he be a bad guy in films? Or a good guy? Getting groomed for it. I think his only issue is that Hollywood, like me being 6'1, I'm almost too big. So Him being 6'8, is he way too big? But I don't know, finding that niche in all of that. [From 08:45 to 09:09]

Do you think Braun Strowman would be a good fit for Hollywood? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

