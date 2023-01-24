Former Universal Champion to interfere, major title change - 5 possible finishes for The Judgment Day vs. The Usos on WWE RAW 30

WWE RAW 30 is set to be a big show. Tons of legends will be appearing on the special episode including The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, Ron Simmons, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and X-Pac, among others.

The big show will also feature Bobby Lashley challenging for the United States Championship, a steel cage match between Bayley & Becky Lynch, and the RAW Tag Team Titles on the line.

The Judgment Day recently won a Gauntlet Match to become the number one contenders, giving them the right to challenge Jimmy & Jey Uso for one of the two sets of gold in their possession. Despite being a four-person group, it'll seemingly be Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio teaming up in the bout.

What will happen when four stars from two seemingly unstoppable factions clash for the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles? Which duo will win the belts? Could there be interference from fellow stablemates or even rivals?

Below are five possible finishes for The Judgment Day vs. The Usos on WWE RAW 30.

#5. Sami Zayn may attempt to redeem himself by helping The Usos win on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn on RAW

Sami Zayn will have a difficult night on WWE RAW 30. After failing to save Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and The Usos from Kevin Owens' sneak attack on SmackDown, Sami is set to experience a trial of sorts on the big show.

While details are still scarce on what to expect, it is clear that Sami is in hot water with Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief isn't pleased with many of Zayn's actions as of late, so The Underdog From The Underground will likely want to prove his loyalty and usefulness to the faction leader.

The former Intercontinental Champion may choose to help The Usos retain their WWE RAW Tag Team Titles when they clash with Judgment Day. If he distracts the rival duo or interferes in some way to help Jimmy & Jey win, it may help him in the midst of his trial.

#4. The Judgment Day may win by pinfall on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day are on a roll

The Judgment Day is the top faction on WWE RAW. The talented group features four former champions, with Finn Balor being a former Universal Champion & Damian Priest a former United States Champion. Additionally, Rhea Ripley once held the RAW Women's Championship, and Dominik Mysterio is a former SmackDown Tag Team Champion.

All four stars are credible athletes, even if Dominik Mysterio is the weak link when it comes to in-ring experience and accomplishments. Priest, in particular, is a dangerous threat with his size, speed, and power mixed with next-level striking ability.

While The Usos appear to be unbeatable, Damian Priest could lead his group to victory. Factor in possible interference from Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, all while The Bloodline is distracted with the trial of Sami Zayn, and Jimmy or Jey may end up getting pinned.

#3. The Usos may win cleanly on WWE RAW

The Usos at Crown Jewel 2022

There's a reason why Jimmy and Jey Uso appear to be almost unbeatable as champions. Simply put, they have managed to defeat everybody who has crossed their paths and challenged for gold.

The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for over 500 days now. They have also held the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles since after WrestleMania 38. They're the first team to unify the titles and are also the longest reigning tag team champions in the company's long and illustrious history.

Given their success, there's a strong chance that Jimmy & Jey Uso will defeat Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW. Not only that, but the twin brothers may pin their opposition cleanly in the center of the ring. Their experience and talent is nearly impossible to match.

#2. Kevin Owens could cost The Usos the RAW Tag Team Titles

As noted, Kevin Owens attacked The Usos, Roman Reigns, and Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown. There's a strong chance that The Prize Fighter could strike once again on WWE RAW. If he does, it may prove to be costly for the Samoan twin tandem.

Owens probably dislikes Judgment Day, despite once having a friendship with Finn Balor. Still, he doesn't have an active rivalry with them at this point in time. Meanwhile, he despises The Bloodline. With that in mind, there's a strong chance that he may interfere in the bout to cost The Usos the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles.

The Prizefighter plans to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at The Royal Rumble. If he can also cost The Usos the RAW Tag Team Titles, The Bloodline will be nearly out of gold within a week. That alone may be reason enough for Owens to help The Judgment Day win the belts.

#1. The match may turn into chaos and nobody will win on RAW

There are a lot of moving parts in this upcoming bout. The Bloodline is a faction that consists of Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, & Jey Uso. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day features Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Finn Balor.

Right there are 10 huge personalities who could all be involved in what should only be a four-man bout. Given that The Bloodline has many enemies, including most of the WWE RAW roster. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day has tormented half of the locker room. There are a number of other wrestling personalities who could also get involved in the bout.

There's a strong chance that the upcoming WWE RAW Tag Team Titles match won't end up having a proper finish. With so many personalities involved in the two groups and fighting the factions, chaos feels inevitable. Whichever referee is assigned to the match may just throw it out of things become too hectic and rules aren't being followed.

