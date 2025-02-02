Former Universal Champion to leave WWE after disappointing loss at Royal Rumble this year? Exploring the potential

The heated rivalry between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and his former friend, Kevin Owens, seems to have reached its conclusion, with The American Nightmare retaining his title. Both stars started the bout strong, and for most of the match, it was a back-and-forth affair. However, things took an ugly turn towards the end when KO landed awkwardly on the floor from the announcer's table.

Following his devastating third straight loss against Cody Rhodes, fans are concerned about Kevin Owens’ future in the Stamford-based promotion. There’s a possibility that the former Universal Champion might leave WWE.

WWE could announce Owens sustained an injury after taking the scary Alabama Slam from the announcer's table on the ladder and getting his neck stuck in between the rungs in a scary ending.

Last year, rumors suggested that Kevin’s contract with WWE would likely expire in early 2025. Owens could take time off and negotiate a brand new contract with the Stamford-based promotion. With not much left for KO in the storyline, writing The Prizefighter off TV would help him maintain his heel persona and would be better for him instead of getting booked in a filler angle.

That said, the angle pitched above is hypothetical at the moment.

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion could face Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber 2025

Sami Zayn rushed out to the squared circle when Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens caught each other in a scary spot. Towards the end, when KO crashed on the ladder, Zayn was visibly concerned and was trying to help his childhood friend.

However, after retaining his title, Cody Rhodes stood and celebrated on the announce table right above Kevin Owens. Additionally, Jey Uso eliminated the former IC Champion from the men’s Rumble, seemingly betraying his friend in the process.

Following all these events, Sami Zayn could turn heel, as the Stamford-based promotion has been planting the seeds of Zayn’s heel turn for weeks. The 40-year-old could then challenge Cody Rhodes to a match at Elimination Chamber 2025 for mocking his childhood friend.

However, Sami Zayn’s heel turn angle and facing Cody Rhodes in his home country is purely hypothetical right now. It remains to be seen whether KO will be out of the equation or if Triple H has some plans in store for The Prizefighter.

