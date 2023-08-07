Former Universal Champion planned as Logan Paul's next opponent in WWE? Analyzing potential hint

In yet another stellar, show-stealing performance, Logan Paul defeated arch-rival Ricochet in the opening encounter of WWE SummerSlam 2023.

This was Paul's first singles victory in over a year, and it came off a brass-knuckle-assisted punch to his opponent's face. It seems as if The Maverick has closed the chapter with Ricochet.

However, the arrogant YouTube Superstar dropped a not-so-subtle hint about his next target. Mid-way through the encounter, Logan Paul took a massive shot at Braun Strowman, Ricochet's tag partner.

The Maverick executed the Running PowerSlam, Strowman's signature move, on The One and Only. Michael Cole quickly picked up the mockery as he criticized Paul for berating the injured Monster Among All Monsters.

The former Universal Champion underwent neck fusion surgery a couple of months ago. The injury was pretty serious, and will likely keep Strowman on the shelf for the rest of the year.

Fortunately, the former Wyatt Family member is determined to make a comeback as soon as possible. Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin made remarkable recoveries from career-threatening neck injuries, and Strowman hopes to follow suit.

When The Monster of All Monsters does eventually return, he may want a piece of Logan Paul. Not only did The Maverick mock him in the center of the ring, but Paul also used unfair means to defeat Ricochet, Strowman's on-screen partner and friend.

Logan Paul's next opponent could again be Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Logan Paul @LoganPaul

Seth Rollins On Beating Logan At Wrestlemania, Getting Attacked By Fan, Hatred for Dominik Mysterio 🫢

watch or get stomped



youtu.be/unrtLfE2P3o pic.twitter.com/SHfo1j7ywk new IMPAULSIVE podcastSeth Rollins On Beating Logan At Wrestlemania, Getting Attacked By Fan, Hatred for Dominik Mysterio 🫢watch or get stomped

Although he may have set a target on his back by mocking Braun Strowman, Logan Paul seemingly threatened Seth "Freakin" Rollins on a special episode of IMPAULSIVE.

The Visionary appeared on Paul's exclusive podcast a few weeks ago. The host confidently claimed he wanted the World Heavyweight Championship, which currently rests on Rollins' shoulders.

Rollins warned his former rival to stay away from his prestigious title. The two remained courteous and professional throughout the interview, but their interaction left the door open for a massive World Heavyweight Title down the line.

If their clash at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood was any indication, The Visionary and The Maverick have impeccable chemistry in the ring. Rollins already has a win over Paul, and the social media sensation would want to repay the favor if the opportunity arises.

