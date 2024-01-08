Former US Champion to cost Kevin Owens against Logan Paul? Exploring potential ramifications

On SmackDown New Year's Revolution, Kevin Owens defeated Santos Escobar to become the number one contender for Logan Paul's United States Championship. After the match, Paul cut a promo against the Canadian but was met by a vicious punch, which sent him to the canvas.

At Royal Rumble 2024, Kevin Owens will face Logan Paul for the United States Championship. While many in the WWE Universe would want Owens to register a win against The Maverick, there is a chance a former US Champion might cost The Prizefighter this opportunity.

The former US Champion in question is Andrade El Idolo. At AEW Worlds End, the Mexican wrestled his last match for the Jacksonville-based promotion against Miro. Since then, there have been multiple speculations about Andrade returning to WWE.

If that's true and Andrade does return, he could very well look to involve himself in the United States Championship scenario and win a title he once held. While the angle is speculative, a potential triple-threat match between Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and El Idolo would do wonders for WWE.

Kevin Owens speaks about punching Logan Paul on SmackDown

When Kevin Owens punched Logan Paul on SmackDown, he made many in the WWE Universe very happy. Owens' punch to the YouTuber was met with a huge cheer from the crowd. While many people reacted to it immediately, KO did not comment about it until the end of the show.

On SmackDown LowDown, the former Universal Champion mentioned that he felt elated after beating Santos Escobar and Logan Paul. Owens also added that he looks forward to beating Paul and winning the United States Championship as a Canadian.

"Conflicted? Not conflicted. Conflicted is when you have two different emotions, right? I feel elated that I hit him in his stupid face and that I beat Santos [Escobar]. And now I get to do it again at Royal Rumble when I beat Logan Paul, and become United States Champion as a Canadian," said Owens.

Owens added:

"Clearly, you're busy doing other things instead of paying attention to WWE a few years ago. I don't even wanna know what you were up to. I don't want to. Nobody does. Point is I'm going to beat you and I'm going to restore the prestige to the US title as a Canadian." [From 01:40 to 02:15]

At Royal Rumble, the WWE Universe will be rooting for Kevin Owens to win the United States Championship. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books him to do the same.

