Former US Champion to target the title again on SmackDown? Analyzing why he must feud with Logan Paul

Logan Paul successfully defended his United States Title against Kevin Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The former Universal Champion was disqualified by the referee for hitting The Maverick with a gold knuckle, which was originally brought by the latter's friend.

While The Prizefighter will have to work his way up again, it will be interesting to see who is next in the pipeline to challenge the United States Champion. On SmackDown, many superstars could challenge Paul.

However, it will be worth watching a former US Champion go toe-to-toe with Paul. The wrestler in question is Austin Theory. Currently, Theory and Grayson Waller are great friends of Paul. But in the coming weeks, WWE can present an angle that shows Theory betraying Logan.

The reasoning behind Theory's actions would be that he wants to regain the United States Championship. The angle is admittedly speculative, but it will be interesting to see if WWE does something along those lines. A rivalry between Paul and Theory would be exciting to watch.

Wrestling veteran praises Logan Paul for his run with WWE

When Logan Paul made his in-ring WWE debut in 2022, not many people showed faith in him. However, Paul proved his doubters wrong with impressive performances in the ring. The YouTuber further established his credentials by beating Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

Recently, Jim Cornette praised the current US Champion for his impressive run in WWE. Speaking on Jim Cornette Experience ahead of the Royal Rumble, the wrestling veteran called Paul "a natural."

He also added that The Maverick is better than half the roster in a certain aspect. Cornette said:

"Again, Logan Paul is a natural at this. He's milking and pausing at the right places. He's better than half the guys that get in the business at talking and being a prick and getting people annoyed at one way or another. Don't you think?" [From 1:20 - 1:38]

Check out the video here:

Overall, Paul's run with the Stamford-based promotion has been very good. If The Maverick continues to make regular appearances for WWE, then it will be very interesting to witness the growth of his on-screen persona.

What is your assessment of Logan Paul's stint in WWE? Share your views in the comments section below!

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.