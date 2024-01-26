Controversial wrestling personality lauds Logan Paul's WWE run; feels he's great at getting heat from fans

The Maverick was seen confronting Kevin Owens on SmackDown last week. The two men fired shots at each other as things got heated to the point where they came to blows. Finally, Logan took advantage of Owens' injured hand and got the better of him, thus sending a strong message ahead of the Royal Rumble.

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about Logan Paul's work as the current United States Champion.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran observed that Logan understood the business well. He claimed that the social media sensation has been doing a great job of annoying the fans as a heel:

"Again, Logan Paul is a natural at this. He's milking and pausing at the right places. He's better than half the guys that get in the business at talking and being a prick and getting people annoyed at one way or another. Don't you think?" [From 1:20 - 1:38]

Logan Paul and Kevin Owens will collide at the Royal Rumble

It has been a couple of months since Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at WWE Crown Jewel. However, the Maverick has yet to defend his title.

This will change at Royal Rumble as Logan gears up to face Kevin Owens. KO won the United States Championship Tournament to become the number one contender. He defeated Santos Escobar in the finals, earning himself a shot at the US title.

The two stars have a lot of animosity between them and even had a recent brawl at WWE's Performance Center. It will be interesting to see as to who comes out on top at the Premium Live Event this Saturday.

