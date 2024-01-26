Watch: Logan Paul involved in a brawl with former world champion at WWE Performance Center

Logan Paul is set to defend his United States Championship against Kevin Owens at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Royal Rumble. The duo were involved in a brawl at Performance Center ahead of the same.

The Maverick won the Star and Stripes title at Crown Jewel when he defeated Rey Mysterio, thanks to an assist from Santos Escobar. The social media megastar will put the title on the line for the first time on Saturday at Royal Rumble, where he will face Kevin Owens. The Prizefighter earned the right to challenge for the title after outperforming multiple other men in the #1 contenders tournament.

The animosity has been high between the two for a long time and it seems to have reached the boiling point as KO attacked Logan Paul when the latter was training at the WWE Performance Center in Florida. The fight started after the YouTuber threw a bottle at Owens, who was being escorted out by the officials present. Multiple other people had to get involved to stop the two from tearing each other apart. The whole incident was captured and posted online as Paul was live on his Instagram:

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran believes Kevin Owens will defeat Logan Paul at Royal Rumble

Kevin Owens has not done anything notable since moving over to SmackDown in exchange for Jey Uso, who went to RAW. However, the Prizefighter will have a chance to avenge Rey Mysterio at the Royal Rumble as he steps across the ring from Logan Paul.

While many are expecting the social media megastar to come out on top in his first title defense, Dutch Mantell believes Kevin Owens will walk out with the gold. The former WWE manager stated the following on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk:

"I think I’ll take Kevin. You work your finish around Logan Paul. He’s gonna look good anyway cause they gonna make sure he looks good, but, I think at the end, Kevin gets his hand raised," Dutch Mantell said.

Expand Tweet

The duo have had a few interactions on WWE programming as well. While KO managed to knock the Maverick out during their first meeting, the social media megastar had the upper hand the last time the two met.

WWE Superstar THREATENS to throw The Rock out of the Rumble HERE.