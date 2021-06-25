Former WCW executive gives backstage insight into Scott Hall's WCW iconic debut

Scott Hall's WCW debut in 1996 ended up being the first move in what led to the formation of the NWO, a storyline that helped revolutionize pro wrestling.

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff was recently a guest on That 90s Wrestling Podcast. During the interview, Bischoff opened up about Scott Hall's debut in WCW and how they came up with the idea behind it:

"The idea in terms of how we were going to introduce Scott [Hall] was something that evolved over the course of a couple of weeks. It would be hard for me to tell you who came up with what aspect of that but I will tell you that I wrote that promo myself and Scott pretty much did it word for word. But I'm not sure whose idea it was for him to come down through the stands, I could easily take credit for it but it might also have been somebody else's idea. It's like a lot of ideas that happen over a course of time. It's hard to go back and say who came up with that part of that idea, you know, you can't do that."

A quick look at Scott Hall's WCW debut

Scott Hall found success in WWE as Razor Ramon but decided to sign with WCW in 1996 after Eric Bischoff offered him a lucrative guaranteed contract with fewer dates.

It ended up being a great decision for Hall as he went on to become one of the biggest stars of the era, as one of the founding members of the NWO, despite never holding a world title.

Hall made his WCW debut on an episode of Nitro in May 1996. He came out of the crowd and walked to the ring, interrupting a match between Mike Enos and Steve Doll. Hall then cut a short promo, saying the iconic words:

"You know who I am but you don't know why I'm here."

