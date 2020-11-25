One Man Gang has wrestled in a number of top promotions during his in-ring career including WWE, WCW as well as ECW. The man behind the One Man Gang gimmick, George Gray, also portrayed Akeem 'The African Dream' during his time in WWE. One Man Gang is also a former WCW United States Champion. In a recent interview, One Man Gang opened up about wanting to punch Eric Bischoff and revealed what made him want to do it.

One Man Gang reveals why he wanted to punch Eric Bischoff

One Man Gang was recently interviewed by The Hannibal TV on YouTube. During the interview, he spoke about asking Eric Bischoff for a contract while he was in WCW. One Man Gang was on a nightly deal at the time and revealed how Eric Bischoff reacted to his request for a contract and how it made him want to punch Bischoff:

I was just on a little nightly deal, you know? If I worked I got paid at that time but the problem was, they weren't booking me that often so I'd be lucky if I was getting a couple of bookings a week so my pay really wasn't doing too well. Terry Taylor, he said, you need to go talk to Eric Bischoff about a contract so I said okay. I wasn't very good at that kind of thing. I'm not a good talker, I'm not a good negotiator, I'm just not good at that. I'm just a country boy.

Eric was in his trailer at the place there. I went and knocked on his door and went into his trailer and introduced myself. I said I would like to talk to you about possibly getting on a contract here. I'm on a small nightly deal but I'm just not making money. I'd like to have a little contract to take care of myself and my family. I just went out there and put Hogan over for you guys, right in the middle with no questions asked, no problems and I'll do that for anybody. But I want to be taken care of myself.

He [Bischoff] kind of looked at me all crazy like... I don't know, he got into like a, almost like a fighting position, karate position and he says, 'We don't do things like that in this company'. I got a little hot at him and said what do you mean you don't do things like that. You got guys on contracts making $150,000 who can't lace their boots up but you don't do things like that? I mean, I'm not asking to break the company. I don't want Sting money or Hogan money, I wanted to be taken care of, just a contract. 'We don't do that here. I'll tell you what, I'll talk to Kevin Sullivan about it and see what we can do. Now get out of here'. You want to punch the dude right in the face but what's that going to get you? Arrested, right? So I left and went home. I never got a formal notice but just wasn't booked anymore so... Eric Bischoff, I later got the word that he didn't like the One Man Gang gimmick, he didn't like the way I wrestled or anything so that was pretty much the end of that.

Advertisement

One Man Gang ended up leaving WCW in 1996. He retired from the ring in 2009 and later worked as a prison guard at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling