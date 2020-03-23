Former WCW star willing to join WWE and face Rob Gronkowski after 20-year absence

NFL legend Rob Gronkowski is set to host WrestleMania 36

Dennis Rodman "really wants" to face Gronkowski if he ever returns

Rob Gronkowski

Dennis Rodman has revealed that he would be prepared to make an in-ring return against Rob Gronkowski in WWE.

The latest episode of WWE Network show ‘WWE Untold’ focused on Rodman’s stint in WCW in the late 1990s, which featured an alliance with Hulk Hogan and a rivalry with DDP and his real-life NBA nemesis, Karl Malone.

Rodman, aka Rodzilla, is now 58 years old but he “really wants” to wrestle Gronkowski, 30, if he is ever asked to return to the squared circle.

Dennis Rodman vs. Rob Gronkowski in WWE?

Two weeks before hosting WrestleMania 36, Rob Gronkowski made his SmackDown debut last week in a segment at the start of the show with Mojo Rawley, Elias and Baron Corbin.

The former New England Patriots star mocked Corbin and suggested that WWE management should book a match between the 2019 King of the Ring winner and Elias at WrestleMania, while he also poked fun at Jinder Mahal in a backstage interview after the segment.

Although Gronkowski is expected to begin an in-ring career with WWE after this year’s ‘Mania, basketball legend Dennis Rodman has not competed in a match in almost 20 years.

Rodman’s last match came in July 2000 when he was defeated by Curt Hennig at an I-Generation show in Australia.