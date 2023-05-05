Former WCW wrestler would like to work for WWE as a coach

Dozens of wrestlers have worked as a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center over the years, including Alex Wright. In a recent interview, Das Wunderkind revealed that he is open to the idea of working for WWE permanently as a coach.

Wright appeared in WCW between 1994 and 2001 before competing in his last match in 2004. The 47-year-old now runs a wrestling school in Nuremberg, Germany. Current WWE star Giovanni Vinci, fka Fabian Aichner, used to be a student at the school.

In an interview on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Wright spoke about potentially returning to America as a coach:

"Of course, if they offered me a job as a Performance [Center] trainer, which would fit into my schedule, then of course I would take it because it would be an honor and I definitely miss the [United] States. It's a great country, great people, and it was one of my best times in my life, so I wouldn't say no, of course." [21:10 – 21:33]

Matt Bloom, fka Albert and Tensai, is the head trainer at the Performance Center. Wright guest-coached at the training facility in 2014.

Alex Wright is "very comfortable" if he doesn't join WWE

Although he is open to working for WWE, Alex Wright is also happy training students at his own wrestling school.

Alex Wright @Alex_Wright_123 Wrestling-Training with some great talents. Had a lot of fun! 🙂 Wrestling-Training with some great talents. Had a lot of fun! 🙂 https://t.co/t46kRz2Oqk

The former WCW star enjoys helping up-and-coming talents rise through the ranks on the European wrestling scene:

"I'm very comfortable with my place, and I have a lot of students [who] put their hopes in my abilities to help them into [the] sport," Wright said. "They have a lot of dreams, and I'm not a guy who plays around with other people's dreams. I take this very, very seriously. Wrestling runs just in my blood and I love wrestling and I have a lot of passion for that sport. That's what I try to teach my students." [20:36 – 21:05]

In the same interview, Wright also discussed the possibility that he could appear in a Royal Rumble match one day.

Do you have any favorite Alex Wright moments? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes