King Corbin took on Drew Gulak tonight with a spot in this year's Men's Money In The Bank Ladder match up for grabs. After a titanic battle and a little help from Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro, the former MITB winner booked his place in this year's unique match.

The King Of The Ring winner had his work cut out in the form of Gulak, who has been on a path of resurgence ever since joining forces with Daniel Bryan. Ultimately, the numbers game proved to be too much as Bryan was laid out by the interfering Nakamura and Cesaro.

The momentary lapse in concentration helped Corbin to take advantage of the situation and hit the End of Days for the win.

Corbin is a former MITB briefcase winner but his cash in was unsuccessful. The King will hope that the fortunes will be different this time around if he wins the briefcase.

Money In The Bank 2020

This year's Money In The Bank PPV is going to be very unique as both the ladder matches will be staged at the WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. The match will start on the ground floor and the Superstars will climb the 'Corporate Ladder' and reach the rooftop where the briefcases will be suspended.

There is only one more spot left in the Men's Ladder Match as Aleister Black, Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, and King Corbin have already qualified.