It did not all go according to Hartwell's plan

It was a great day for Indi Hartwell. The NXT Superstar made her debut on RAW tonight as she took on Shayna Baszler. While the result of the match was not great, the Australian Superstar received a lot of praise from her colleagues. Bayley, Sasha Banks and many others congratulated her for her achievement. Another Superstar who congratulated her was Natalya.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion appreciated her efforts tonight to which Hartwell responded by thanking the Queen Of Harts.

Monday night RAW debut ✅ @ Orlando, Florida https://t.co/nwqLu0Aqi3 — Impressive Indi Hartwell (@indi_hartwell) April 21, 2020

Natalya once again commented and said that she wants to face the Australian Superstar inside the squared circle very soon.

You can see the entire interaction right here.

Of course! Can’t wait for us to wrestle soon — NattieByNature (@NatbyNature) April 21, 2020

Indi Hartwell on RAW tonight

As mentioned earlier, Indi Hartwell's debut did not go all according to plan. She was facing off against one of the most brutal female Superstars in WWE at the moment in the form of Shayna Baszler. The Queen Of Spades decimated Hartwell despite her best efforts and the NXT Superstar had the same fate as Sarah Logan from last week.

The Aussie Superstar can take a lot of heart from her performance as Bayley and Sasha Banks were among the people ringing the praise for her.