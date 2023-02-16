Former women's champion, current star - 3 WWE Superstars who had documented issues with Alexa Bliss 

Alexa Bliss has been a part of WWE for almost a decade now, and the former women's champion has become one of the most popular stars in that time. While it's clear that Bliss has many friends in the company, there are several current and former stars with whom she has had well-documented issues in the past.

Bliss has become one of the most talked about female wrestlers of this generation, and here are just four WWE Superstars she seemingly managed to rub the wrong way.

#3. Former women's champion Sasha Banks

Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks had some real-life issues dating back to their time in NXT. The two were able to work together numerous times, but it was noted that there was a real disdain between them.

The two women fired shots at each other on and off WWE TV numerous times. Banks even pointed out that Bliss hadn't paid her dues in the business in order to be in the position that she was in. The Boss ranted about this on an episode of RAW Talk back in 2017.

"What work, Renee? Look, you don’t have to come from the indies to be here, but you do have to respect it. You don’t need to lie your way saying 'Oh my god, I love - I love this company.' Girl, you don’t need to lie, just be yourself. And if she was herself, maybe I would like her. There are girls who don’t like this business, but they learn to respect it. And she doesn’t show any respect. And that’s what I’m gonna teach her - respect." (H/T Sportskeeda.)

#2. Unknown released NXT Superstar

Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera @AlexaBliss_WWE One Thing my mother always taught me... "Your reputation is something you will NEVER out grow, so make sure it's one you're proud of" One Thing my mother always taught me... "Your reputation is something you will NEVER out grow, so make sure it's one you're proud of"

Back in 2015, there was a post shared on TheDirty.com that claimed that Alexa Bliss was where she was only because she was "a ring rat." Little Miss Bliss seemingly rubbed a former star the wrong way, and following their release, they decided to go online and air their views publicly.

The post was anonymous but shared enough about Bliss to ensure that these rumors followed her throughout her career. Bliss herself responded to the allegations with a cryptic post on Twitter. However, she hasn't addressed any of the claims in the post in the years that have followed.

#1. Current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88 Nia Jax says she had to go to WWE management and complain about a certain co-worker because they kept hurting Alexa Bliss in the ring.



I don't think it's too hard to guess who she's talking about. Who do you think it is? Nia Jax says she had to go to WWE management and complain about a certain co-worker because they kept hurting Alexa Bliss in the ring.I don't think it's too hard to guess who she's talking about. Who do you think it is? https://t.co/cyjL2ijWvR

Ronda Rousey and Alexa Bliss faced off several times for the women's championship, and Bliss always appeared to come off much worse following their bouts. It was revealed following their feud that there were some real-life issues between the two women. Nia Jax pointed out that she was forced to go to management to make a complaint about someone because they were consistently injuring Little Miss Bliss.

Many fans put the pieces together and believed that she was referring to Ronda Rousey since the two women were in a feud at the time. Bliss herself responded to rumors that the two women were in a group chat but never addressed the real-life heat that was rumored between them.

