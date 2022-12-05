Former women's champion goes dark, IMPACT legend appears - 5 surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW

This week's episode of WWE RAW will be presented live from Washington D.C. and is set to see The Usos defend their Tag Team Championships against Matt Riddle and Elias.

This will be their first title defense this week since the duo then head to SmackDown to put their championship on the line against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre if they are successful tonight.

The Royal Rumble is just around the corner and will likely play a key role in the events that will unfold tonight on WWE RAW.

#5. Seth Rollins wins back the United States Championship

Seth Rollins has gone under Austin Theory's skin since his win at Survivor Series, and it's easy to imagine that he could be forced to defend the title tonight on WWE RAW. The company has been playing hot potato with the title in recent weeks. Although the coveted championship could push Theory into one of the biggest stars on the brand, it could also change hands once again.

This week's episode of RAW has only two segments announced as of this writing. WWE has a three-hour show to put together a title match, and an opening promo could be a good way to fill it out.

#4. Becky Lynch gains some allies against Damage CTRL

Becky Lynch and Bayley stepped into a feud following their WarGames Match in November, and last week Lynch seemed to be alone against the trio. Candice LeRae is out for revenge against Damage CTRL, so it would make sense for her and Lynch to be aligned against the faction.

LeRae and Lynch could be enough to fight off Damage CTRL, but WWE could pull in another woman like Dana Brooke or even Carmella to come back and help them. Meanwhile, it appears that Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss are doing their own thing and are out of the equation.

#3. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre invade Monday Night RAW

The Bloodline has a lot of enemies, and they could all be part of tonight's episode of WWE RAW to watch each other's back. The fact that Matt Riddle and Elias will be outnumbered in the main event means that Sheamus and Drew McIntyre could invade the show to ensure they're given a fair shot.

Of course, it's likely that The Usos will still find a way to come out on top since they have held the Tag Team Championship for more than 500 days and have seemingly become experts at overcoming these situations.

#2. Abyss appears in his hometown to win JBL's Poker Tournament

JBL is set to host a Poker Tournament tonight in Washington, D.C., and hometown star Abyss could likely be used in the segment. Abyss is currently working for WWE as a backstage producer, but it would allow him to get a cheap pop in his hometown.

It's unclear what the angle with the Poker Tournament will be and if it's supposed to lead to Baron Corbin's next feud. Nevertheless, it would be interesting to see which faces show up and if WWE will allow it to become a cameo fest for several legends.

#1. Alexa Bliss turns on Bianca Belair on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss has been teasing turning heel and rejoining Bray Wyatt for several weeks. Hence this week's episode of WWE RAW could be the perfect place for her to betray Bianca Belair and set her sights on the women's championship.

Wyatt has seemingly been watching Bliss for several weeks, and now that WarGames is over and her feud with Damage CTRL has ended, it would be the best time to strike.

Do you think there will be any other surprises this week on WWE RAW? Have your say in the comments section below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes