Former Women's Champion makes surprising return on RAW After WrestleMania

Raw After WrestleMania has become famous for containing shocking returns.

This year's show saw a number of debuts and returns.

Nia Jax is back and better than ever

Nia Jax hasn't been seen on WWE TV since last year's WrestleMania when she and Tamina Snuka came up short in their quest to become Women's Tag Team Champions. Jax was forced to undergo surgery on her ACLs following her appearance at WrestleMania and that has since sidelined her for more than a year.

Jax made a surprise return tonight on the RAW After WrestleMania in what wasn't a pre-announced return when The Irresistible Force went on to defeat NXT's Deonna Purrazzo. It was a relatively short match between the two women that showcased the fact that the former Women's Champion was picking up where she left off in her WWE return match.

It's worth noting that Jax picked up the win by using a new finisher which was very similar to Paige's RamPaige maneuver, but this may not be a shot at the former Women's Champion, she could have given the move to Jax now that she is unable to make her return to the ring following neck surgery.

The future for Jax is somewhat unclear at present, but she could be Becky Lynch's next challenger since the two women definitely have history, because Nia Jax is the reason Lynch became The Man.