Former Women's Champion, a mic master - 4 stars who could turn face before the 2023 WWE Draft

With the 2023 WWE Draft only weeks away, a lot could change in the company. The rosters will be shuffled and champions will switch brands. Another big change could be stars turning heel or babyface.

Due to her growing popularity, Rhea Ripley could turn face. It would be hard to do, however, since the Judgment Day is a heel stable. The Nightmare is still growing in popularity and her victory over Charlotte Flair was well-received by fans.

While the current SmackDown Women's Champion may remain a villain, there are a handful of WWE stars who could turn face. Here are four WWE Superstars who could turn face before the 2023 WWE Draft.

#4. Chad Gable might again be a singles star

Could Master Gable join Otis as a fan favorite?

Throughout Maxxine Dupri's courtship of Otis, Chad Gable has remained loyal to his student/partner. He still seems to care about the big man despite Otis being distracted from time to time.

Gable is one of the most underrated stars in WWE. He always delivers and has had great matches with Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Cody Rhodes. If there is going to be a split, it doesn't mean that Gable has to stay heel.

He routinely cheers for Otis while the big man is in the match, so both can turn face and possibly go in different directions. Gable's in-ring prowess has continuously garnered him accolades, and he could remain a face by mentoring the Creeds if they are drafted.

#3. The 2023 WWE Draft could set Iyo Sky on her own path

The former NXT Women's Champion is one of the more exciting stars on the roster. She's been the standout in Damage CTRL since the group formed last summer, but that isn't surprising to anyone who has followed her career.

While Bayley has been unsuccessful in dethroning Bianca Belair, Sky has the next shot. In theory, she could beat The EST, but WWE has heavily pushed Belair as one of the top women.

If Damage CTRL implodes, there are a few ways it could happen. Iyo and Dakota might turn on Bayley. Dakota and Bayley could turn on Iyo. All three could also go their separate ways on their own journeys in the WWE Draft.

#2. LA Knight has become a popular superstar

LA Knight is one of the best promo masters in the game.

Due to the strange early booking after his debut, it was hard for fans to truly get to know LA Knight. Recently, however, he has become so popular as a heel that he might turn face by default.

Crowd reactions are growing week after week. Those who knew of his work before the main roster are just watching other fans catch up to his greatness.

The former IMPACT World Champion might have lost recently to Xavier Woods, but his mic game is too great to ignore. There have even been rumors that he's one of the favorites to win Money in the Bank this year.

The WWE Draft will create new rosters by moving stars, so Knight could possibly head to RAW and turn face. He's so masterful on the mic that he could be in the Adam Cole/Kevin Owens territory of being cheered because he's so good.

#1. Bayley could go her own way in the WWE Draft

Bayley might be on her own following the 2023 WWE Draft.

If Damage CTRL breaks up, any one of the three women could turn face. Sky and Dakota Kai were upset that Bayley got herself another title opportunity instead of them. She went back to Adam Pearce and Sky eventually earned a shot at Bianca Belair.

The former multi-time Women's Champion has been a heel for the better part of the last four years. It might be time for her to become a face again, albeit an obnoxious one.

Bayley has done enough work in putting Belair and others over, so she's due to get a title run in some fashion. Sky and Kai could turn on her since they haven't had much success lately.

