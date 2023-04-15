"It's his time" - WWE Universe can't contain its excitement about potential winner of 2023 Money in the Bank

The Money in the Bank PLE is a few months away, but rumors about what it entails have gotten the WWE Universe invested in the event. The night's main event usually sees a WWE Superstar winning the MITB briefcase.

This year's MITB is set to emanate from The O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1. No matches have been announced yet, but considering the amount of talent the WWE roster contains, this year's event is set to be one of the better shows of the year.

A report has stated that LA Knight was the leading candidate to win Men's Money in the Bank. The 40-year-old superstar has become one of the biggest fan favorites since his feud with Bray Wyatt. Unfortunately, he could not find a spot at WrestleMania, leaving his fans sour.

Since the report surfaced, the WWE Universe hasn't been able to contain its excitement, taking to Twitter to share its thoughts on a possible win for LA Knight.

- @SShxj_ @WrestlingNewsCo Mitb is made for guys like L A Knight @WrestlingNewsCo Mitb is made for guys like L A Knight https://t.co/h4zQ4oq4l7

epic closing @ClosingEpic 🏻 @WrestlingNewsCo for god sake it’s time to star pushing la knight and make him mr mitb please @WrestlingNewsCo for god sake it’s time to star pushing la knight and make him mr mitb please 🙏🏻

The report sparked questions among the WWE Universe regarding LA Knight's booking on SmackDown and WrestleMania.

Hunter @Carroll22__ @WRKDWrestling Then he needs to win matches. They lowkey making him look bad... @WRKDWrestling Then he needs to win matches. They lowkey making him look bad...

. @TripleFraud @WRKDWrestling why not have him actually win matches then? @WRKDWrestling why not have him actually win matches then?

. @TripleFraud @WRKDWrestling why not have him actually win matches then? @WRKDWrestling why not have him actually win matches then?

What happened to the Money in the Bank briefcase after Roman Reigns became Undisputed Universal Champion?

Last year's Money In The Bank saw Austin Theory being added as a last-minute entrant after losing the United States Championship earlier that night. The 25-year-old won the briefcase, making him the youngest superstar to hold the accolade.

Will Mahoney @HeelWillMahoney



There's a simple explanation here, what if the story is that he's just plain DUMB?🤔 Austin Theory fails his Money In The bank cash in for a secondary title that he's already held.There's a simple explanation here, what if the story is that he's just plain DUMB?🤔 #WWERaw Austin Theory fails his Money In The bank cash in for a secondary title that he's already held.There's a simple explanation here, what if the story is that he's just plain DUMB?🤔 #WWERaw https://t.co/stweRQI0xs

Theory held on to the MITB briefcase for almost four months before cashing in on Seth Rollins for a United States Championship match. He did not win the title on that occasion but soon won it when he beat Rollins and Lashley in a Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series 2022.

Who do you think will win the MITB briefcase this year? Let us know in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes