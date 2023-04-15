Create

"It's his time" - WWE Universe can't contain its excitement about potential winner of 2023 Money in the Bank

By Kishan Prasad
Modified Apr 15, 2023 12:09 IST
Who will walk out with Championship Match contract?
The Money in the Bank PLE is a few months away, but rumors about what it entails have gotten the WWE Universe invested in the event. The night's main event usually sees a WWE Superstar winning the MITB briefcase.

This year's MITB is set to emanate from The O2 Arena in London, England, on July 1. No matches have been announced yet, but considering the amount of talent the WWE roster contains, this year's event is set to be one of the better shows of the year.

A report has stated that LA Knight was the leading candidate to win Men's Money in the Bank. The 40-year-old superstar has become one of the biggest fan favorites since his feud with Bray Wyatt. Unfortunately, he could not find a spot at WrestleMania, leaving his fans sour.

Since the report surfaced, the WWE Universe hasn't been able to contain its excitement, taking to Twitter to share its thoughts on a possible win for LA Knight.

The report sparked questions among the WWE Universe regarding LA Knight's booking on SmackDown and WrestleMania.

What happened to the Money in the Bank briefcase after Roman Reigns became Undisputed Universal Champion?

Last year's Money In The Bank saw Austin Theory being added as a last-minute entrant after losing the United States Championship earlier that night. The 25-year-old won the briefcase, making him the youngest superstar to hold the accolade.

Theory held on to the MITB briefcase for almost four months before cashing in on Seth Rollins for a United States Championship match. He did not win the title on that occasion but soon won it when he beat Rollins and Lashley in a Triple Threat Match at Survivor Series 2022.

