Former women’s champion praises rising NXT Superstar

NXT currently has an extensive roster of women's Superstars ready to take things to the next level.

In recent months, the women's division has dominated NXT programming, and it's clear that RAW and SmackDown will have plenty of depth regarding future talent in the next couple of years.

SmackDown Superstar Natalya recently spoke with Love Wrestling to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about her match with Cora Jade last year, Nattie said it was her favorite thing to do in 2022.

“[She’s] a bit more of a bad girl, Cora, but I think my favorite thing that I did in 2022 was that storyline with Cora," Natalya said.

She continued on to praise Cora, stating that the NXT star is a "student" and always wants to learn more:

"It was so much fun. She wanted to soak up as much information as she could. She was really a pleasure to work with, and I loved our program together. It was so much fun, and I think that there’s a lot of great things to come for her in the future, too. I think she’s a student of the game. She is also somebody that I pointed to in the crowd! She has this photo of us that we took a selfie in the audience, and she like made it. So, it’s really cool again, like Roxy, Cora’s a fan. She’s a fan, she loves this, and she’s here. She made it. Cora and Roxy are a great message to little girls, and guys, everywhere, that you can have big dreams and you can accomplish them."

Natayla praises current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez

In addition to Cora Jade, Natalya also had a lot of praise for the current NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez.

Nattie went on to share a story about the first time she met a young Roxanne at a WWE live event when the company was still in the Divas era of women's wrestling.

“Roxanne, it’s funny, she was a fan! I was walking into a live event, and she was there and she was just like, so cute," Natalya recalled. "She just asked this question about ‘what do I need to do to be a diva?’ It was during the Divas era, of course. That’s when we were all called Divas. We weren’t allowed to be called women wrestlers, even though now we’re referred to as Superstars. Roxy is so sweet. I feel like she’s very hard-working, and she genuinely loves wrestling. She also came from a really good upbringing. She worked with Booker T, and you can see her progress and her growth. Every time I see Roxy on NXT, I just see that she gets more and more confident. She’s actually trained with us a little bit in the Dungeon, too!” [H/T: WrestleZone]

Roxanne is set to take on Meiko Satomura at the NXT Roadblock event next month, where she will be defending her NXT Women's championship.

