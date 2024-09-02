Former Women's Champion to return, former Champion to continue feud, and more - 5 returns that are likely following WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE Bash in Berlin didn't see significant changes take place, as both World Champions, Cody Rhodes and Gunther, retained their respective titles. Meanwhile, CM Punk tied the score with Drew McIntyre, as their rivalry has seemingly entered its final stage.

Going forward, WWE is shifting its attention to the next Premium Live Event, Bad Blood, which is set to take place on Saturday, October 5. At the Premium Live Event, we could see superstars who have been out due to injuries or hiatus, come back and become part of the match card.

In this article, we take a look at five superstars that could return after Bash in Berlin.

#5. AJ Styles

He has been out since the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event in mid-June, when he lost to Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

There was speculation that he would return to SmackDown in August, but this never happened. Thus, we expect him to come back in the coming weeks, in search of his next storyline.

#4. Jimmy Uso

SmackDown Superstar Jimmy Uso (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The last time we saw him in the ring was on the first SmackDown after WrestleMania 40. During the episode, he was assaulted by Solo Sikoa and a debuting Tama Tonga and has been out since then.

After Roman Reigns' return at SummerSlam, he is expected to come back and side with the Original Tribal Chief in the civil war against Solo and The Bloodline. Reigns is expected to return to the blue brand in mid-September, thus a Jimmy Uso comeback could take place by that time.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss (Photo credit: WWE.com)

The last time we saw her in the ring was the 2023 Royal Rumble. She has missed 18 months due to maternity leave, but WWE has seemingly been teasing her return for months now.

Still, she has yet to appear and maybe Bad Blood could be the ideal place for her comeback. Alexa Bliss has been linked to a move to the Wyatt Sicks as the faction's final member, but we could also see her move to SmackDown to go after the reigning Women's Champion Nia Jax.

#2. Charlotte Flair

The Queen underwent surgery in late December of 2023 to deal with multiple injuries to her knee. The expectation was that she would make a full recovery in nine to 12 months, meaning that she should be back at some point in the coming weeks or a couple of months.

She is expected to move to SmackDown once she returns and go after Nia Jax, targeting another title run. Bad Blood in early October could be an ideal place for her comeback.

#1. Roman Reigns

He returned at SummerSlam after a four-month hiatus and has his sights set on Solo Sikoa. After a few appearances on SmackDown, he took time off again and is now advertised for the September 13 episode of the blue brand.

Once he returns, he will target Solo Sikoa again, setting the stage for a match at Bad Blood, which could also feature the rest of The Bloodline and Jimmy Uso.

