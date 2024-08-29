Former Women's Champion to return after a short hiatus on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the chances

The upcoming episode of SmackDown promises to be an exciting show as it will be the go-home edition of the blue brand for Bash in Berlin. With it emanating from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, fans are in for a treat as WWE might unravel massive surprises on the show. A former Women's Champion could make a shocking return on SmackDown this week.

The superstar in question is Bayley. Following her crushing defeat at SummerSlam 2024, The Role Model disappeared into the shadows, as fans have not gotten a glimpse of her on television. However, it appears that she is gearing up for a blockbuster return this week on SmackDown. The speculation arose after her recent WWE tour to Europe.

Bayley competed in several live events across the continent this week, including the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. The fact that she traveled to Europe and became part of the WWE's Road to Bash in Berlin indicates that her return is on the horizon. The former WWE Women's Champion could show up on the go-home edition of SmackDown this week.

Trending

With her being in Germany and the show emanating from the Uber Arena in Berlin, the chances of the former Damage CTRL making a surprise return are quite good. Her return could once again rejuvenate the women's division on the blue brand and pave the way for compelling feuds and storylines.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

It will be interesting to see whether Bayley finally shows up this Friday after being away for a while or if WWE has a different plan in store for her.

Bayley's potential feud after her return to SmackDown

Bayley's return to SmackDown is seemingly on the horizon, and fans have been wondering about her potential direction upon her comeback. Will The Role Model embark on a fresh storyline, or will she return with a quest to reclaim her WWE Women's Champion?

It looks like WWE has apparently given away the answer during its recent tour to Europe. The former Damage CTRL member competed against Nia Jax during the live events that were held in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. She battled one-on-one with The Irresistible Forces on three separate occasions.

However, Bayley also competed in a tag team match where she teamed up with Naomi to take on Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax. This seems to be a major indication that The Role Model would return seeking revenge from the reigning WWE Women's Champion, as she might look to reclaim the gold that was once hers.

Expand Tweet

This could once again reignite the rivalry between the two superstars, with it possibly leading to a match at the Bad Blood Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see whether Bayley makes her triumphant return this week on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback