Triple H to bring back legendary WWE star for a shocking attack on Nia Jax on SmackDown? Exploring potential twist

Nia Jax is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Michin this week on SmackDown. With it being her maiden title defense, she is expected to emerge victorious and retain her gold. However, Jax's celebrations may not last long, as a legendary women's champion could make a shocking return and launch a vicious attack on her following her bout.

The name in question is none other than Bayley. The Role Model has been away from television since losing the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam this year. However, Triple H could bring her back on the upcoming episode of SmackDown. Right after Nia Jax's championship match, the former hugger could emerge from the shadows and launch an unhinged attack on her.

With her eyes blazing with fierce determination and a burning desire for revenge, she could wreak havoc on the reigning champion. The former Damage CTRL member could pounce on The Irresistible Force, unleashing punches and kicks that could leave the champion reeling. Her unbridled rage could be on full display, marking the reignition of her feud with Nia Jax.

A major reason why the multi-time women's champion could return is that she has unfinished business with Jax. Bayley could come back seeking payback from the 40-year-old star and reclaim the WWE Women's Championship that was once hers. This could eventually pave the way for a blockbuster rematch between the two for the coveted title at Bad Blood next month.

However, the above-mentioned scenario is mere speculation at this point, as Bayley's current status is obscure. It will be interesting to see what The Irresistible Force has in store this week on SmackDown.

Nia Jax seemingly making an enemy in her own camp

Nia Jax has been basking in glory as the WWE Women's Champion on SmackDown. However, she appears to be making an enemy in her own camp, which is none other than her own ally, Miss Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton. This could eventually prove to be the harbinger of her doomsday, with Jax losing her coveted title.

Even though both superstars have turned into best friends in recent months, this friendship has furtively started to take on an ominous turn. What once seemed like a genuine bond between the two has gradually been morphing into a toxic dynamic, with The Irresistible Force asserting her dominance and authority over Stratton.

The subtle yet sinister shift in their relationship has seen Nia Jax issuing commands and treating The Buff Barbie more like a subordinate than a partner. Because of her self-centered actions, the WWE Women's Champion appears to be making a grave for herself, subtly turning her own ally into an enemy.

The embers of resentment and frustration could boil with Tiffany Stratton over time, with her eventually revolting against the reigning champion. She could end up cashing her Money in the Bank briefcase over Nia Jax, taking the WWE Women's Championship away from her.

