Tiffany Stratton to cash in, absent former champion to return? - 4 possible finishes for Nia Jax's Street Fight on WWE SmackDown next week

WWE SmackDown is set to take place in Berlin, Germany, next week. This will be the go-home edition of the blue brand before the 2024 Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event.

Two title matches have been confirmed for next week's show. This includes an open challenge from United States Champion LA Knight, and Michin vs. Nia Jax with the latter's WWE Women's Championship on the line.

Notably, the Women's Championship match will be contested under Street Fight rules. This means that anything goes and the only way to win or lose the match is by submission or a pinfall inside of the ring. This comes after animosity has grown between the two over recent weeks and months.

This article will take a look at a handful of ways that the upcoming championship bout could conclude. This includes interference from a hated tag team, a huge Money in the Bank cash-in, and even the bout essentially being a squash match of sorts. How could the upcoming match end?

Below are four possible finishes for Nia Jax's Street Fight on WWE SmackDown next week.

#4. Nia Jax could squash Michin

Nia Jax has always been a terrifying figure for most female stars in WWE's women's division. With that being said, the former RAW Women's Champion has been at an entirely different level since returning to the Stamford-based promotion last year.

For starters, she is in better shape and moving better in the ring than ever before, but Nia has also been more destructive. This has led to her winning the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament ahead of becoming a world champion, defeating names such as Naomi, Bianca Belair, and others to do so.

With the path of destruction that Nia has been on, it seems inevitable that she will win on Friday. Instead of simply winning, however, Jax could absolutely destroy Michin and squash her within a few minutes. This would shock fans, but it would further cement The Irresistible Force as a dominant figure.

#3. Tiffany Stratton could shockingly cash in mid-match

Tiffany Stratton is Miss Money in the Bank. She won the prized briefcase at the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match which also featured several other extremely talented performers.

This briefcase has earned Tiffany the right to a title shot at any time within the next year. Nia Jax is well aware of it, however, and the WWE Women's Champion has made it clear that Stratton is not to cash in on the reigning Queen of the Ring.

Unfortunately for Nia, that could be exactly what happens on Friday. The Buff Barbie could cash in her briefcase mid-match and make it a Triple Threat Match. She could then nail the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Michin and become a world champion.

#2. Chelsea Green and Piper Niven could help Nia Jax retain

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are a tag team that many people never saw coming. Chelsea was one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Sonya Deville over a year ago. Unfortunately, Sonya was injured, but Piper stepped up and took her spot.

The pair have recently been talking trash to and about Tiffany Stratton regularly. Chelsea is clearly bitter that The Buff Barbie won the Women's Money in the Bank briefcase. In an interesting moment, she was caught talking smack about Tiffany by Nia, but Jax did not exactly do much in defense of her ally.

In what could be an interesting swerve, Piper and Chelsea could show up and help Nia defeat Michin. From there, Niven and Green could form a stable alongside Jax, which in turn could eventually lead to a babyface turn for Stratton. For now, however, Michin may become a victim of a numbers game.

#1. Bayley could return and help Michin win the WWE Women's Championship

Bayley is one of the best female wrestlers in WWE history. Not only is she a multi-time world champion, but The Role Model is a Grand Slam Champion who has held just about every title that has been available to her over the years.

The former WWE Women's Champion has not been seen since SummerSlam 2024. The Role Model lost her prized title to Nia Jax at The Biggest Party of The Summer in a moment that broke a lot of hearts and surely hers as well.

There is a chance that Bayley could finally return to television next week on SmackDown and do so by hitting Nia with a cane, thus allowing Michin to dethrone The Irresistible Force with an Eat Defeat. This would further solidify Michin and Bayley's alliance while also allowing for The Role Model to get some revenge on her cocky and intimidating rival.

