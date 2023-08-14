Former Women's Champion to return to WWE RAW to re-ignite rivalry with Trish Stratus? Exploring possibility

WWE RAW will be live from Winnipeg, Canada, this Monday night. Hometown heroine Trish Stratus will face Becky Lynch in a match with Zoey Stark banned from being ringside. This could very well be the bout that ends the rivalry between these women.

The seeds of this rivalry were sown on April 10th of this year. The Hall of Famer set Lynch up by mysteriously injuring Lita. Later that night, she became Becky's partner and ended up losing the tag titles. She attacked Lynch after the match, and on the following week's episode, said that she was tired of being Lynch's sidekick.

For months now, Trish Stratus has been successfully avoiding Becky Lynch, thanks to Zoey Stark. With Stark banned from ringside this Monday night on WWE Raw, the Irish superstar could have the advantage for the first time in a while.

Trish Stratus could have an insulting night in her own country. We could see Lita come out and attack the Canadian superstar. She could very well take revenge on Stratus for the attack in April.

WWE could build this tale into a lovely nostalgic storyline. Trish Stratus and Lita have one of the greatest storylines in WWE history. Both Hall of Famers were the first ladies to wrestle in the main event of WWE Raw back in their day.

Triple H could bring back the storyline for an epic final run. They could play out this rivalry throughout the year, with the decider going down at WrestleMania 40. Both Hall of Famers could get a chance to bow out on the biggest stage in the industry.

WWE RAW is set to be a blockbuster tonight

Canada is known to have one of the loudest and most passionate WWE fans. RAW will surely blow the roof off the arena, as we move towards Payback. Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch will surely be a top contest and could potentially be the main event of the show.

Last week's WWE Raw closed with a shocking visual of Shinsuke Nakamura delivering Kinshasa. The Japanese superstar will explain himself tonight. Fans are also keen to see the reaction of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

We will also learn the fate of Cody Rhodes' story post the Brock Lesnar saga. Last but not least is the World Women's Championship. Raquel Rodriguez could edge closer to getting a shot at Rhea Ripley.

