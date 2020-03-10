Former Women's Champion returning to SmackDown to confront Bayley

Bayley may have bitten off more than she can chew

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been running riot on SmackDown over the past few weeks but the former is yet to have a match announced for WrestleMania because she has swept aside all of her competition.

Lacey Evans and Naomi have been on Bayley's hit list as of late, but she has been able to overcome their threat with the help of her friend, Banks.

Whilst these two stars have been dominating the Women's Division, Paige recently underwent an emergency medical procedure. However, WWE recently announced that she will be on SmackDown on Friday night in order to confront the current Women's Champion.

As a former Divas Champion and one of the women who is credited with starting the Women's Revolution, there's a lot that Paige will have to say to Bayley, who is calling herself a role model these days.

Bayley and Paige were once very good friends and it's thought that Paige will be looking to talk to Bayley's former self in the hopes that she can bring The Hugger back, but it could just be another way for Bayley to get over as a heel in the same way that Becky Lynch got over by using Edge's injury.

Of course, with no current opponent scheduled for WrestleMania, there's also the chance that Paige could be looking to return for one more match.

