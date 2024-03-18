Former Women's Champion returns, WWE Hall of Famer comes out of retirement - 4 potential replacements for Asuka at WrestleMania

Asuka appeared to suffer an injury during a segment between Damage CTRL and Bayley this past week on WWE SmackDown. It has since been confirmed that the Women's Tag Team Champion is injured. She was also pulled from live events this weekend.

WrestleMania is less than a month away, and the Women's Tag Team Championships are expected to be defended. Kairi Sane could decide to do it alone, or several stars could take Asuka's place if she doesn't heal in time for WrestleMania. Here are four possible replacements:

#4. WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY

IYO SKY will defend her WWE Women's Championship against Bayley at WrestleMania XL. Hence, it may not be wise for her to pull double duty, especially with Bayley ready to take her down.

However, SKY appears to have taken on the role as the leader of Damage CTRL at present, so she could decide to pull double duty and partner with Kairi Sane.

#3. Dakota Kai

Dakota Kai is the most obvious solution, considering the Auckland-born star doesn't have a match at WrestleMania. However, the Damage CTRL member is coming off a long layoff following an injury. The former Tag Team Champion isn't one hundred percent just yet, and if she chooses to defend the title with Kairi and gets pinned, it could cause a rift within the group.

However, Kai would have to step up to the table if Asuka gets ruled out of WrestleMania XL, considering IYO SKY is already booked for a match against The Role Model.

#2. Bull Nakano

Bull Nakano will be in Philadelphia during WrestleMania weekend for her Hall of Fame induction. The former champion retired from the business almost three decades ago due to injuries. Hence, adding Bull Nakano to the tag-team match would be a massive gamble.

That said, Nakano wouldn't be the first WWE Hall of Famer to wrestle the night after their induction. Also, considering it's a tag team match, she could be protected by the other women wrestlers. Kairi Sane and Asuka look up to Nakano, and it would be fantastic to allow her to have her own WrestleMania moment.

#1. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss and Asuka have held the Tag Team Title in the past, and given that the former is expected to return to WWE shortly, she could be the one that the company reaches out to.

Bliss has been away from the ring for more than a year. The talented wrestler welcomed her first child last November. It will be interesting to see if she makes her long-awaited return at The Show of Shows this April.

