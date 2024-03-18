Triple H must make 35-year-old WWE star a champion this week to ensure potential WrestleMania XL match isn't ruined

It's no secret that Triple H has made several changes to WWE WrestleMania XL for reasons ranging from fan backlash to lawsuits. However, it looks like another match could be in danger of being taken off the card due to Asuka's injury, but The Game could counter this by replacing one-half of the Undisputed Women's Tag Team Champion with Dakota Kai.

Although nothing has been confirmed, the Stamford-based promotion has been building a possible Women's Tag Team Title match between The Kabuki Warriors against Naomi and possibly Bianca Belair. However, that might not happen with Asuka's possible injury, but another member can step up.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Asuka was limping during the post-match attack on Bayley. Although the latter joined her teammates in attacking The Role Model, it was visible that Asuka was struggling with her leg.

If Asuka gets ruled out of WrestleMania XL, Dakota Kai could take her spot under the Freebird Rule. As per the rule, a stable of three or more members can defend the tag titles on a rotational basis.

Which other duo could The Kabuki Warriors face at WWE WrestleMania XL?

Damage CTRL and Bayley last week on SmackDown

Damage CTRL has made many enemies for themselves in the Stamford-based promotion. From the looks of it, even a couple of Hall of Famers are interested in facing them.

In a recent Q&A session on For the Love of Wrestling, Trish Stratus and Lita claimed they would have overcome the "imaginary curse" of the Women's Tag Team Title if they were champions. They also teased coming after The Kabuki Warriors for it.

What stern message did Bayley have for Damage CTRL after WWE SmackDown?

After suffering a vicious beatdown at the hands of her former teammates last week, The Role Model continues to fight back using her words. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner sent a chilling warning to Damage CTRL, declaring that she would take out the members one by one before The Show of Shows.

It would be interesting to see what transpires between Damage CTRL and Bayley ahead of The Showcase of the Immortals.

