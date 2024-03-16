Could SmackDown star's previous confrontation influence Bianca Belair's absence this week? Analyzing the likelihood

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown witnessed many surprising moments, including the absence of Bianca Belair from the show. The EST has been partaking in almost every weekly show in some capacity. However, despite the live crowd calling her name, she was absent on the most recent episode of the blue brand.

This scenario unfolded during the conclusion of the latest blue brand episode, where Bayley was clashing against Dakota Kai in a singles bout. However, the match ended in a chaotic situation for The Role Model when the Damage CTRL members launched an attack on her, resulting in the disqualification of the bout.

Soon after this, Naomi made her way to the ring and tried to recuse Bayley, but things didn't go as planned due to the number advantage of the villainous faction. However, after this, the live crowd started chanting 'EST,' hoping for Bianca Belair's arrival, but things didn't come to fruition.

One of the potential reasons behind the absence of EST might be motivated by the past week's confrontation between Naomi and Belair at backstage. In this interaction, the 36-year-old star empathized with Bayley and her current situation of being alone against the Damage CTRL. However, in response, Belair cited her disagreement by stating that The Role Model made her bed, and now she has to lie on it.

This disagreement might be the probable reason behind the absence of Bianca Belair on SmackDown and why she didn't save Naomi or Bayley at the conclusion of the recent SmackDown. Even the company might use this angle to plant seeds for the heel turn of the EST in the near future.

However, it is important to note that there is no official confirmation yet regarding the real reason behind the EST not being on SmackDown.

WWE announced three more WrestleMania matches on SmackDown

The recent episode of SmackDown also led to a major development in the card of WrestleMania 40. The company has declared three fresh matches for this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. This includes a showdown between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso, which will be marked as the first-ever clash between the Samoan twins.

Additionally, Logan Paul is now slated to defend his United States Championship in a triple-threat showdown against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. The rivalry between AJ Styles and LA Knight also escalates to a whole new level when the Megastar and the Phenomenal One will square off at the Showcase of the Immortals.

It will be interesting to see whether WWE will add more matches to the 'Mania card, as we are just a few weeks away from this mega premium live event.