"Just speaking facts" - Top WWE Superstar sends a message to Bayley after refusing to help her against Damage CTRL

A former WWE Women's Champion took to social media to send a message to Bayley after refusing to help her against Damage CTRL. The star in question is Bianca Belair.

A few weeks ago, Bayley was betrayed by IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) on the blue brand. The returning Dakota Kai had initially sided with The Megastar but betrayed her during a tag team match against Asuka and Sane.

Taking to Twitter/X, Belair sent her best wishes to The Role Model for her upcoming match at WrestleMania 40. However, The EST seems least concerned about her long-term rival's issues with Damage CTRL.

Check out Belair's tweet:

"Just speaking facts. And y’all know it’s the truth. But like I said good luck to @itsBayleyWWE at Mania. Ima just go mind the business that pays me..." wrote Belair.

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker was caught off guard by Bayley's WWE Royal Rumble win

Bayley started the year by making history as she won the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking on the Six Feet Under Podcast, The Undertaker stated that he was caught off guard following The Role Model's win. He also discussed her segment with Damage CTRL when she was betrayed by IYO SKY and The Kabuki Warriors. The Phenom said:

"That was a shocker to me at the Rumble. No, no, no, I'm happy for her. It caught me off guard. She's kind of been on a different kind of trajectory... That was a nice surprise. What they did for her on Friday Night SmackDown, when she turned on Damage CTRL, that was all very well done."

Bayley will challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40. During SKY's crowning moment at SummerSlam 2023, The Role Model played a crucial role as she helped The Genius of the Sky take out Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and then-champion Bianca Belair.

What are your thoughts on Bayley's current storyline with Damage CTRL? Sound off using the discuss button.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE