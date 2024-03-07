The Undertaker says 2024 WWE Royal Rumble winner was a "shocker" to him; caught him off guard

The Undertaker has spoken up about the 2024 Royal Rumble and mentioned how one of its winners was a massive shock to him.

The Phenom and Michelle McCool were on the Six Feet Under podcast, where they spoke about the different aspects of current women's wrestling, and the topic of Bayley winning the Royal Rumble came up.

When speaking about how Bayley had won the Women's Royal Rumble this year, The Deadman confessed that it took him off guard when it happened, simply because of the way she had been booked recently in the company.

He felt that she'd been on a different trajectory in the company. When Michelle said she was happy for her, The Undertaker agreed and discussed the segment where Damage CTRL and she fell apart.

"That was a shocker to me at the Rumble. No, no, no, I'm happy for her. It caught me off guard. She's kind of been on a different kind of trajectory... That was a nice surprise. What they did for her on Friday Night SmackDown, when she turned on Damage CTRL, that was all very well done." (6:15 - 6:48)

Michelle McCool also said she would not mind wrestling Bayley, although The Undertaker said he wanted to see her wrestle Charlotte.

Dominik Mysterio asked Michelle McCool to join the Judgment Day, much to The Undertaker's amusement

In the same podcast appearance, Michelle McCool said Dominik had asked her to join the Judgment Day. She spoke about how Damian Priest said Mysterio may have crossed a line with The Undertaker.

"Rhea was fun when I mixed it up with her. But you know, Dominik asked if I could be in the Judgment Day. Damian said he may have crossed that line, a line he didn't want to cross with you." [6:54 - 7:07]

However, the Phenom was mainly amused by the idea, recalling when the young wrestler had been a kid and sat on Michelle's knees with his sister Aalyah.

Please credit the Six Feet Under podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

