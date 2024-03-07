Charlotte Flair reacts to major announcement about her by WWE

Charlotte Flair has been out of action in WWE since she suffered an injury tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. The Queen has reacted to the company's announcement about her, advertising her for an appearance for the first time since the injury.

On December 8, 2023, Charlotte was injured while wrestling Asuka on SmackDown. She had to be helped to the back thanks to the extent of the damage done to her knee. After being sidelined, Flair has consistently worked on returning to the ring. Although it's only nine weeks since the surgery, she has still been working on rehabbing and has also been in the gym, trying to get back to the ring again.

Recently, she even posted stories on her social media about doing squats, although it's still very soon after the surgery.

The company has now announced that Charlotte Flair will be appearing at WWE World over WrestleMania weekend on April 6. Fans will be able to meet her, as the company has encouraged fans to get the General Admission tickets, as well as a VIP ticket that would ensure that fans could get a meet and greet opportunity with The Queen.

Charlotte Flair reacted to the announcement as well, saying that she could not wait to see the fans.

Charlotte Flair's recovery from her injuries

By itself, an ACL tear can take a wrestler out of action for anywhere between six and nine months, or even longer if it's a worse injury. Given her MCL and meniscus tear, her progress in recovery has certainly taken WWE fans and superstars by surprise.

It will still have to be a few months before she can return to the ring, but for the time being, it appears that fans may not have to wait as long as initially forecasted when she was injured.

For now, even though she may not be competing at WrestleMania, it appears that she'll be present at the show.

