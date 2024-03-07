Charlotte Flair shares positive health update 9 weeks after surgery

Charlotte Flair has shared another positive injury update with the WWE Universe nine weeks after her surgery. The Queen suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and meniscus during her singles match against Damage CTRL's Asuka on the December 8, 2023 edition of SmackDown.

The road to WrestleMania is missing some major stars this year. Both CM Punk and Charlotte Flair will be forced to miss the biggest show of the year due to injury. Flair's injury was quite significant, but she has been showing off her incredible progress to fans on social media. The former champion shared a video featuring her husband, Andrade El Idolo, today on her Instagram story.

Flair can be seen doing squats just nine weeks after her surgery in the video, and you can check it out on her Instagram story by clicking here.

Flair is currently rehabbing an injury.

Natalya wants to see a new side of Charlotte Flair in WWE

WWE RAW star Natalya recently shared that she would like to see a version of Charlotte Flair that is vulnerable. Flair is one of the most decorated female superstars in company history and has always exhibited supreme confidence.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Natalya stated that the veteran is stubborn in a good way. She noted that Flair always wants to have the best match of the night, whether it be at a premium live event or a house show. However, Natalya added that she would love to see Charlotte Flair as vulnerable, as it is something WWE fans have never seen before.

"I would love to one day see Charlotte in the role of being like super, super vulnerable. When you talk about weaknesses, I don't look at Charlotte and I don't go, 'Wow, she's got a lot of weaknesses.' But, for me, from a fan's standpoint, I think the one thing we haven't seen from Charlotte is just being very, very vulnerable." [1:16 – 1:38]

You can check out Natalya's comments in the video below:

Despite the significant injury, Ric Flair is confident that his daughter will make it back to the ring sooner than expected. It will be interesting to see when the 37-year-old is cleared to return to the squared circle.

