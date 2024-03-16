Updated WrestleMania 40 match card (March 15, 2024): Jimmy Uso responds; Logan Paul's former rival catches up & more

The Road to WrestleMania 40 continues to experience some major twists in its path. Besides this, the latest episode of WWE SmackDown has just concluded and added its own touches to it. This edition of the Friday night show witnessed an electrifying classic Rock concert along with Damage CTRL taking out Bayley in the main event match against Dakota Kai. However, the show also resulted in the company announcing more matches for the card of WrestleMania 40.

Now the updated card of WrestleMania 40 will witness a showdown between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso in a singles bout. After months of getting attacked and thwarted in his attempts for glory at WWE RAW, the former Right Hand Man had decided to challenge the Samoan twin during the recent episode of the red brand.

In response, Jimmy Uso accepted the challenge during a backstage promo on tonight's SmackDown which resulted in the official announcement of Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso first-time-ever showdown at The Showcase of The Immortals.

The second addition to the card of WrestleMania 40 is the United States Championship where Logan Paul is now scheduled to defend his title in a triple threat match on the mega premium live event. In the most recent episode of Friday Night, Nick Aldis confronted The Maverick, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens and confirmed a triple threat match between these three for 'Mania with the US title on the line.

The third addition to the card of The Show of Shows is the match booked to settle their rivalry, featuring LA Knight and AJ Styles. The rifts between The Megastar and The Phenomenal One have been visible since the villainous return of Styles to the company. During this week's SmackDown, the former WWE Champion launched an attack on Knight which later resulted in the announcement of a showdown between these two.

Also, New Catch Republic were one-step closer in securing their WrestleMania 40 spot in the Six-Pack Ladder Match after defeating Pretty Deadly in a qualifying match.

What is the updated card of WrestleMania 40?

After tonight's WWE SmackDown, the updated card of WrestleMania 40 includes ten matches for both Nights of this year's Grandest Stage of Them All.

Below is the revised WrestleMania 40 match card as of Friday, March 15, 2024:

The Bloodline (The Rock and Roman Reigns) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins - Tag team match (Night One)

Seth "Freakin" Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship (Night Two)

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes – Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship (Night Two)

IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley – Singles match for the WWE Women’s Championship (Night TBD)

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch – Singles match for the Women’s World Championship (Night TBD)

Gunther (c) vs. Sami Zayn - Singles match for the Intercontinental Championship - (Night TBD)

The Judgment Day (c) vs. four teams and New Catch Republic - Six-pack Ladder Match for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles (Night TBD)

LA Knight vs. Aj Styles - Singles match (Night TBD)

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso - Singles match (Night TBD)

Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens - Triple threat match for United States Title (Night TBD)

WrestleMania 40 is promising to be a premium live event for the ages and the WWE Universe is counting down the days before all the action explodes in Philly in less than a month.

