Bayley issues a warning to Damage CTRL following WWE SmackDown

Bayley's fight against Damage CTRL is arguably one of the biggest storylines on WWE SmackDown, heading into WrestleMania XL. Today, the Role Model issued a warning to her former teammates following a brutal beatdown on Friday Night SmackDown.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Bayley faced Dakota Kai which ended in a disqualification. The members of Damage CTRL jumped their former leader and also attacked Naomi, who made an appearance, in trying to save her long-time friend from the villainous stable.

After the show, Bayley sent a message to Damage CTRL and reminded them that she was the reason behind their existence and success in the WWE as two-thirds of the stable was on the developmental brand before The Role Model's return.

"You know what? If you're going to film me, why don't we send a little something to Damage CTRL if they think they can call themselves Damage CTRL without the person that brought them into this building? Without the person that brought them into the WWE. They wouldn't be here without Bayley."

The Role Model vowed to take on the members one by one before WrestleMania XL.

"The facts of the facts, and this is the truth that Dakota [Kai] would not be standing here if it wasn't for me. Iyo Sky would not be standing here as the WWE Women's Champion if it wasn't for me. And I promise I keep my word when I say that I will take out Damage CTRL one by one. That's exactly what I'm going to do till I get to WrestleMania."

Mercedes Mone, FKA as Sasha Banks on Bayley's journey to WWE WrestleMania XL

The Boss 'n' Hug connection was once the most dominant team in the women's division. Sasha Banks and Bayley also ruled the singles division as they both held the Women's Championship of the respective brands on the main roster.

During a conversation on The Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast, Mone spoke about Bayley and heavily praised the star's work with the company. She also added that she would like to see her former partner in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

Recently, Mercedes Mone made a blockbuster debut appearance at All Elite Wrestling's Dynamite as she joined the Jacksonville promotion, while her former partner, The Role Model will finally get her hands on Iyo Sky in Philadelphia.

If you use any quotes from the first half of the article, please credit WWE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Poll : Do you think Bayley will defeat IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion