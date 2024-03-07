"She is going to main event WrestleMania" - 10-time WWE champion praises Bayley's work in the women's division

Bayley was one of the unsung heroes of WWE during the ThunderDome Era when she was at the top of the women's division. A former foe and long-time friend of The Role Model recently praised the star and her work in the promotion. Moreover, she wants to see the former Hugger main event WrestleMania.

In 2022, Mercedes Monè (FKA Sasha Banks) walked out of the promotion alongside Naomi due to creative differences under the old regime. Since then, the former multi-time RAW and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has made waves in women's wrestling outside of Titanland.

Speaking in an interview on The Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast, Mercedes Monè heavily praised Bayley and her work in the women's division. The CEO hopes that her former rival headlines the event in Philadelphia:

“I am nothing but so proud and so happy for her. And to be the person from afar, I get to see her from afar I get to see her do all this and see all her hard work, and hear her talk about her dreams and her hopes and what she wants to do in that business, and to see it come through and to see so much magic that woman can make."

Monè added:

"She does so much for that division and I’m just beyond proud to know, to me, that she is going to Main event WrestleMania, because that’s how it should be. I am just beyond the moon for her, shes had a crazy past three years coming from the pandemic, getting injured, seeing her go through that.” [H/T: WrestlePurists]

WWE Superstar Bayley wants one more match with Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks)

In 2020, Sasha Banks and Bayley feuded on Friday Night SmackDown for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. The Boss ended The Role Model's record-breaking reign as the blue brand's champion.

The two stars haven't crossed paths since the end of their feud. However, Bayley wants to have a match with her former partner. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, the former leader of Damage CTRL spoke about having one more match with The Boss:

“We’ll always be destined for one more match... Our next match will never be our last. We’re ‘The Brooklyn Girls’. We’re going to live on forever because of that match, and it’s something we can carry on forever,” said Bayley.

The two haven't had a singles match since 2020 and haven't shared the ring since 2021.

