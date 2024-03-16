Potential moment Asuka was injured on WWE SmackDown

Asuka was apparently injured during this week's WWE SmackDown during the main event. Although she was not competing, the star was spotted limping heavily.

The star entered the ring when the match was called off due to a disqualification, attacking Bayley. The limping can be seen in the video below.

Expand Tweet

She attacked Bayley still and was beating her up, but later on, she fell when she was hit and clutched her leg. Fans will have to wait to find out how severe the injury is and if it's something they should even worry about.

However, Asuka was not hurt before. She didn't come into the match hurt and was seen walking around normally. She also came to Dakota Kai's assistance when Bayley slammed her in the ringside area. A moment later, she can be seen jumping up and down. She even tried to interfere in the match at one point and was walking around completely normally.

However, there was a point, around two minutes and 30 seconds before the show went off the air when she limped to the side. She went off-camera and was not shown again before limping into the ring.

During that time, IYO SKY can be seen looking to her side as if concerned with something happening off-camera.

Expand Tweet

Which leg of Asuka's was hurt?

Although fans were worried about her right leg seemingly giving away, that didn't appear to be the leg that was hurt. When entering the ring, she didn't put any weight on her left leg and seemed to be limping heavily even before Bayley punched her.

She continued to not put pressure on her left leg for the rest of the segment. When Naomi attacked her, she was seen clutching her left knee on the ground as well.

While she finished the match, it's not certain how bad this injury is or if it's an old injury flaring up.

Fans will have to wait to see if WWE officially announces anything about Asuka's health.

Poll : Did you like this week's SmackDown? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion