Trish Stratus teases imminent WWE return, issues challenge to two top stars

Trish Stratus is currently on hiatus at WWE. Last year, she returned to the company and teamed up with Lita and Becky Lynch to take on Damage CTRL at WrestleMania. She subsequently feuded with Lynch, a storyline that commenced after Stratus replaced Lita as The Man's tag team partner on the April 10 edition of RAW. The two lost the belts to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Stratus, alongside Zoey Stark, had an intense rivalry against The Man last year, which ended at Payback in a Steel Cage Match. Lita and Lynch won the Women's Tag Team Championship from Dakota Kai and IYO SKY last year. The Hall of Famer has not been since Trish attacked her backstage on RAW.

Speaking to For The Love of Wrestling as part of a Q&A session recently, Trish Stratus and Lita responded to another potential title run in WWE. The latter brought up The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) and expressed interest in revisiting her rivalry with Damage CTRL:

"People like to talk about this imaginary curse of the tag titles but I think that if Trish and I were tag champs that somehow the curse would magically disappear," Lita claimed. Trish added, "What do you guys think of that?"

When asked what message they would give to The Kabuki Warriors, Stratus took a page out of Asuka's playbook:

"You’re not ready for Team Bestie." [From 31:59 to 32:38]

Zoey Stark turned on Stratus following her loss against Becky Lynch at Payback.

Trish Stratus discloses plans for Zoey Stark in WWE

Zoey Stark had an explosive first chapter following her main roster debut in May 2023. Without wasting much time, she aligned with arguably the woman in WWE, of all time.

Earlier this month, Trish told talkSPORT that the protege angle was not originally part of the plan. When WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H brought it up to her, though, she was excited at the prospect of the two calling back to The Game's own rivalry with Batista, which followed a Student vs. Teacher dynamic.

"That was an idea they came to us with, Hunter came to me with it, and I loved it. I sort of said ‘could it be shades of Batista and Triple H back in the day?’ and we felt like ‘let’s pin that to the board’ because it was a good idea," she said.

Last week on RAW, Stark and Shayna Baszler failed to win the Women's Tag Team Championship from The Kabuki Warriors. Many fans were expecting Stratus to return and go after the young stalwart after the events that transpired at Payback.

